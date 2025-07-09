Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe had the attention of netizens recently

The businessman specially celebrated his new wife, Busayo's birthday on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025

Lanre’s open message to his new woman became another topic online as fans and followers celebrated her

Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, is celebrating his wife Busayo's birthday on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025.

The businessman took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife, describing her as his one and only, and he asked his supporters to pray for her.

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband celebrates new wife's birthday with love. Credit: @lanrenetry, @mercyaigbe

Lanre characterised his wife as a fantastic friend, sister, and mother, and he prayed that God would always protect her.

He also thanked her for everything she did for him and gushed about her attractiveness.

In his post, he wrote:

“Today is my one and only wife's birthday. I want everyone to help me pray for her because she is a very good friend and sisters and mother to me, and I pray to God to protect her always for me. Thanks very much, my wife, and happy birthday to you, my beautiful wife, mummy Maya @busayo_gentry.”

Last year, on her birthday, the tycoon wrote lengthy, heartfelt prayers and lavished her with praise. The pleased husband stated his cherished buddy and queen was a dream come true, and she was God's answer to his prayers. The pleased husband expressed his gratitude and honour for having Busayo as his wife and companion.

Lanre Gentry married his heartthrob, Oluwabusola, in a traditional ceremony in September 2021 at a spectacular occasion. A year after their wedding, the businessman and his wife received their first child, a baby girl.

Lanre tweeted a snapshot of himself and his wife on their first anniversary, thanking God for their marriage.

The businessman was previously married to Mercy Aigbe, with whom he has a son, but their marriage ended in 2017 due to suspected domestic violence. In 2021, Aigbe had asked him to sign the divorce papers.

See his post below:

Fans celebrate Lanre Gentry’s new wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

33filmsomisore wrote:

"Happy Birthday Madam And God Bless."

oluwabukolami_o said:

"Happy birthday more years in sound health 🙏🎈."

prettyqueenfashions said:

"Congratulations to our beautiful wife, God bless your new age ❤️."

bisola_treasure said:

"Birthday blessings wifey😍😍😍😍."

yeye_kudi_courtroom said:

"Happy Birthday Aya Wa … 🥰llnp God bless."

yemten_collections wrote:

"Happy birthday to you dear long life nd prosperity in Jesus name 🔥🔥."

oluwafunkearike said:

"Happiest birthday wifey."

fatunasetomisin said:

"Happy birthday ma."

adewalekehindejoseph said:

"Happy birthday mama LLNP God bless your day."

