DJ Chicken has turned around to say hurtful words to Nigerian rapper Olamide during a live video session on TikTok

The Disc Jockey, who recently jubilated after the rapper gifted him the sum of N8 million, turned around to say otherwise

In a video making the rounds online, DJ Chicken placed heavy curses on the rapper while uttering other unprintable words

In an unexpected turn of events, DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, has triggered online reactions after making headlines.

The TikToker hurled insults at Olamide during a live session, barely two months after the rapper gave him N8.1 million. Recall that Chicken had gone on social media to express gratitude to Olamide and pray for him.

DJ Chicken insults and hurls curses on rapper Olamide on TikTok Live. Credit: @olamide, @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

He said:

"20k, aahh! My fans, we are going to enjoy the money together. Do you know how much that is in Naira? Olamide Baaddo, God will continue to bless you. My fans were saying he gifted money, but I was sleeping then. So, I will collect N8.1 million from Tunde Perry just like this. I’ve never collected money from Olamide before, even when I was broke."

However, in a new clip, DJ Chicken was seen dismissing the legendary rapper, calling him an unfortunate fellow. He stated that N8 million was a meagre amount of money and that he squandered it on flexing.

Chicken also added that Olamide did not help him in any way and, if anything, he was the one who helped the rapper.

Watch the video here:

Fans react as Dj Chicken insults Olamide

Read some reactions below:

@smplyjessie1 said:

"Na why dem dey say Wiz too proud.. oya make una see person wey Dey give money few weeks ago😩😂🫴."

@onyinye_joy3030 said:

"Chicken and portable I no come know who craze pass each other 😂😂."

@pretty_divaella said:

Well all dis celebrities deserve all 👏👏 they will see young educated talented boy or girl they won’t give dem anything , na to Dey give yeye people money."

@whumiesvibe said:

"The earlier you guys know how this industry business work the better,it’s called stunts…That’s his little way of supporting baddos album,baddo is aware."

@iampqrichy said:

"If them beat you now you go dey cry again."

@gods_time_the_best said:

"Olamide go just day be like pour me water guy 😂 my millions ti the wrong hands 😂."

Olamide's N8M gift to DJ Chicken stirs commotion online. Credit: @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

@mavelxygram606 said:

"I no even know who put this boy for limelight because him dey over do this disrespect think too much."

@supremepupa said:

"Reason why oloba salo became handicap today 😢make I just stroll go front before dem catch chicken red handed."

@stablefollowersofficial said:

"Na wizkid get financial wisdom pass. Baba no dey waste the funds. Olamide should have given this guy with gap teeth the money. That one for worship him die and it for trend wella."

@sunnyb_olarin said:

"I trust FC dem go don chop the account like suya."

"U disrespect Olamide, it's my turn" - Peller to Portable

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the drama between Portable and Peller heightened as the streamer finally responded to him over their viral online spat.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peller made a derogatory comment about Portable and his career.

Peller then made a fresh video in response to Portable and made some controversial statements about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng