A Nigerian woman recounted how she instructed her husband while preparing for a Caesarean section

She shared her Piggyvest password and told him what to do in case she didn’t make it after the medical procedure

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts after she revealed her husband’s response

A Nigerian woman shared her experience when she had a Caesarean section at the hospital.

She said that while she was preparing to undergo the procedure, she asked the nurse to call her husband.

She revealed the instruction she gave her husband in case she doesn't survive C-Section. Photo: @Depejuu

In a post by @Depejuu_ on X, the woman said that when her husband came in, she gave him her account details, with specific instructions.

She also shared how her husband reacted after what she told him.

The tweet read:

“Minutes before CS started, told the nurse can I please see my husband? She said yes and called him in.

“Me: In case I don’t make it, take care of our daughter and this is my piggyvest password, don’t spend my money recklessly o, if not I will haunt you from the afterlife.

“My husband: Are you crazy?!!!!!”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail lady’s C-section experience

Netizens who saw the quote gave their thoughts while some shared similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@PhummieR said:

"Something wey i fit do. I go give my sister password too just incase."

@DaddyAdemide said:

"I’m yet to understand, shouldn’t your husband be in the theater room for some sort of moral support?"

@ola_golden_ said:

"Lol, I’ll just faint. I know someone that was crying when his wife was going into labor, the wife was the one comforting and encouraging him. After she gave birth he asked the wife if she had given birth before. Congratulations to you."

@AkapoAdejoke said:

"While I was being wheeled to the theatre after 30 hours of painful obstructed labor I waved at my husband just to calm him down that I’ll be back shortly only to hear that afterwards my husband bursted into uncontrollably tears thinking I meant otherwise."

@NNEka_nma said:

"Anybody that goes to that room and comes back alive and baby alive be it natural birth or cs should really thank God Cos this year the maternal mortality rate is so high only Feb and this march is too much I thank God for your success.congratulations."

@judithsweetest said:

"I dragged mine inside the theatre. Oga saw everything with his two naked eyes. Made videos too."

Woman who gave her husband specific information before going on C-section. Photo: @Depejuu

