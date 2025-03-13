Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has reacted to the viral video of skit maker Carter Efe with his daughter

The skit maker sparked outrage after sharing a video of himself playing with his young daughter on social media

VeryDarkMan could not hide his rage as he lambasted Carter Efe, and Nigerians reacted to the clip

Nigerian online critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the video of Carter Efe playing with his daughter.

The skit maker, whose real name is Odahowho Joseph Efe, had shared a clip online of his strange reactions as his daughter innocently touched some parts of his body.

VeryDarkMan reacts to video of Carter Efe playing with his daughter. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @carterefe

Source: Instagram

The video sparked massive outrage after it went viral and drew reactions from several Nigerians, including VeryDarkMan.

The online critic took to his official Instagram page to dedicate a five-minute video to Carter Efe’s display with his daughter in the controversial clip.

VDM could not hide his disgust as he lambasted the skit maker for thinking it was okay to play with his child in such a manner and even post it online. The social media critic called on child protection services in Nigeria to do their work properly to avoid such occurrences.

According to VeryDarkMan, if Carter Efe wasn’t a Nigerian, the matter would have been handled swiftly by the appropriate authorities. He said:

“Things like this is the reason why I say there’s an urgent need to work on child protection laws in Nigeria. That is Carter Efe and his daughter, you all watched the video. Does that look okay? I don’t know why he decided to put this thing on social media, I don’t know if he thinks it’s funny but there’s absolutely nothing funny about that my brother. Your pikin dey touch you for the inappropriate area, a sensitive area for man body, you dey make funny noises like say you dey moan to am and you get the audacity to post am online. If to say Nigeria na better country now, dem suppose collect that pikin from your hand, that pikin no suppose dey with you because you no dey mentally stable to take care of pikin and I will keep on talking about this child protection law in Nigeria, it’s not standard enough, they are not paying attention to it and they need to. A lot of people no dey okay, dem no even deemed fit to raise children for this country.”

Fans react as VeryDarkMan lambastes Carter Efe over video of him with daughter. Photo: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

VDM accused Carter Efe of being a chronic clout chaser to the point of using his daughter to get online attention. The online critic also asked about the child’s mother. He said:

“Your clout suppose get limit. Where the mother of the pikin sef? The mother sef no get voice because allegedly you dey beat that one like rag, beat am to stupor anyhow.

“Coming out to post something like this of you and your daughter just show say you no dey okay. This is not okay, for people wey get sense, this is not okay.”

“Desperate for clout, he can do anything for clout, now you don carry your pikin dey display foolishness for social media. You’re lucky this is Nigeria, dem for collect that pikin for your hand and file some cases against you.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as VDM lambastes Carter Efe

VeryDarkMan’s reaction to Carter Efe’s strange play with his daughter made the rounds online, and Nigerians dropped their hot takes on the matter. Several of them agreed with the online critic:

Hajaraa_88 said:

“So he hasn't been arrested yet????”

Primrosedodo said:

“It’s disturbing don’t we have child protection services.”

Pretty_vera_67 wrote:

“Na una wey dey go wide leg dey born for small small boys.”

Obehischronicles said:

“This is very troubling.”

Flowly001 said:

“This happens when you start having kids when you're not fit enough to train a child even the Carter self na still pikin.”

Oluwatomisin_haastrup wrote:

“Vdm you are right on this 👍.”

Chinny4sure wrote:

“Very inappropriate for him to have done that.”

Princesss_viv said:

“Carter wey no get single sense. I’m always upset with that girl for giving birth for him.”

Mogold1 said:

“To be honest, this is extremely disturbing. There is definitely an urgent need for child protective services in this country.”

Witneysbelle said:

“I agree, it is not ok at all.”

Beccaszn said:

“How that beautiful babe had coitus and even kept a baby for this nuisance is wild!”

Peller asks for DNA on Carter Efe's daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, sparked a massive conversation online with his recent comments about Carter Efe and his daughter.

In a viral clip making the rounds online, Peller alleged that his colleague's daughter looks nothing like him, and the child seems more like Shank Comics.

Peller made the allegation during a Live session on TikTok with Carter Efe on the other side of the call.

