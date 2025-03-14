Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan has broken his online silence after a court issued an arrest warrant for him

The public commentator who is currently in China alerted the authorities about where to arrest him upon his return to Nigeria

VeryDarkMan’s reaction to the court’s order for his arrest made the rounds on social media and peeps dropped their hot takes

Nigerian online critic, Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan, has broken his silence about the arrest warrant issued against him.

Recall that on Thursday, March 13, 2025, a chief magistrate court in Abuja ordered VeryDarkMan’s arrest after he failed to appear in court on March 5, 2025. This came after gospel singer Mercy Chinwo filed a defamation lawsuit of N1.1 billion against him.

Nigerians speak as VDM reacts to arrest warrant. Photos: @mercychinwo, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

After news spread of the arrest warrant issued against VDM despite his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju’s unsuccessful move to plead with the court, Nigerians reacted to it online.

Only hours later, VeryDarkMan eventually broke his silence. The online critic reacted by alerting the authorities about where they should arrest him once he returns to Nigeria.

On his Instagram stories he wrote:

“I dey come Naija very soon, make una get ready to arrest me for airport. Arrest no be new thing for the Ratel na.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

VeryDarkMan tells police where to find him. Photo: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Nigerians speak on VDM’s reaction to arrest warrant

VeryDarkMan’s online reaction to the court-issued warrant for his arrest raised mixed feelings among netizens:

S.i.rockitodo said:

“We gallant!”

Ifynity said:

“Sha take your proves along sha.. no be to make noise..”

Babyddoryy wrote:

“When you called and defamed her, you forgot she's someone's wife and a human being like you. People were clapping for you. Are you a Saint??? Oga come back. They have not touched you but you are already calling out people to bring down, 😂😂 innocent come back.”

Babyddoryy said:

“Manipulator, unfortunately people keep falling for you. You planned the arrest of bobrisky, took letter to different ambaassies against someone the other day. And you were happy doing it. Always calling people out planning their down fall and doom but when it touch you small,you will start crying foul, you can't take what you dish out for people. Come back first.”

Lady_preshyy said:

“You don't need to announce it 😂😂😂😂😂😂 start coming abeg I dey airport dey wait. YOU HAVE BEEN DECLARED WANTED.”

Iam_capital.m said:

“The problem no be to arrest u....na the conditions of the bail 😂😂😂😂.”

Bshdesse wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂They think say him go dey shake for someone that almost spent one month in prison.”

Izuwears_official said:

“No be today they will do nothing.”

VDM shares video after arrest warrant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that VeryDarkMan, who has been in China for a while, reacted to the news of his arrest warrant with a video.

VDM stated that what was happening was a power play and that there was something fishy going on. He asked how an arrest warrant would be issued when he was not even in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng