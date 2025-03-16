Portable has shared the chat he had with one of his babymama, Honey Berry, amid Asake's saga with his father

In the chat, the singer asked for their son and said he was planing to take him away from her to show him love

However, Honey Berry declined and reminded him of how he treated them when their son was just a baby

Habeeb Olalomi Badmus popularly known as Portable, has shared the chat he had with his estranged baby mama, Honey Berry about their son.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and Honey Berry have been at logger heads over their son. They have both dragged each other to filth online about their failed relationship.

The Zeh Nation boss shared a chat he had with her after he told her that he was planning to take their son from her.

In the series of messages, Honey Berry claimed that Portable sent her and her son out of his house when the boy known as Korede was just 41 days old.

In the chat, Honey Berry also asserted that Portable told her family that he was not interested in her and her son again.

Honey Berry accused Portable of not having a child with her. She claimed that she had suffered and now that she was okay, the singer was trying to take her son from her.

Honey Berry speaks about Portable's family

Also in the messages shared by Portable, Honey Berry alleged that even Portable's family members didn't defend her and didn't ask of Korede when Portable sent them out.

She claimed that Portable had told them not to ask about the boy. The Zazu crooner later told Honey Berry to remember tomorrow and the future, however, she slammed him that if the music star had thought about that, he would not have treated her and her son the way he did.

Honey Berry also reminded Portable that he said he regretted after Korede was born.

Recall that Honey Berry also slammed Portable for calling her out and making claims about her and their son.

See the chat below:

Nigerians react to Portable's post

Here are some comments about the singer and his babymama below:

@nikkyshineshine reacted:

"You sent a woman and a baby of 41 days out thinking she would be begging You . Now because of Asake story you are running up and down. It's ok if you don't want a woman anymore but why divorcing the children too?"

@mideshairline commented:

"Aura for aura."

@beautyby_biz said:

"She said “leave tomorrow for me tomorrow go dey alright."

@giffttedd stated:

"Portable don see wetin become of asake's dad, werey won avoid been neglected at old age ."

@i_am_amii2 wrote:

"I love as this one no send am, he wan use son hold her."

@bigbaebybella shared:

"I too like Honey berry…She no be like Ruth wey he dey always drag everyday."

@gulia__karis said:

"I love this girl. She said “leave tomorrow for me”the only portable concubine when get sense ."

Honey Berry shares video of lover

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Honey Berry shared a plush video to inform her fans that she had found love again after Portable threw her out.

Fans were happy for her and wished her well.

