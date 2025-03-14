Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend Stephanie Ladewig have been in a relationship for a while now

The two have a daughter together but decided to keep their relationship off social media and tabloids

The German model of Cameroonian descent has shared a cryptic post across her social media pages

Victor Osimhen’s girlfriend, Stephanie Ladewig has shared a cryptic message on social media, and it remains to be seen what she was referring to with the posts.

Osimhen has kept the majority of his life details private, including his relationship with the German model of Cameroonian descent, with whom he has a daughter born in 2022.

Victor Osimhen and his daughter during Napoli's title celebrations. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

The forward has been a globetrotter recently, having spent time in Italy and Turkey in the last year and could be on his way to England in the summer when he leaves Galatasaray.

His future has yet to be resolved after leaving Napoli temporarily to join the Turkish champions following his failed attempt to secure permanent moves away.

Osimhen's girlfriend sends cryptic message

Stephanie’s public appearances have been independent of the footballer, and she is always active on Instagram and Snapchat, sharing pictures of herself and her daughter.

As noted by gsm hq, Stephanie shared a cryptic post on her Snapchat claiming she is not baffled by rumours but by the audacity people have to do so, and it is unclear what she is referring to.

“It’s never the rumour that gets to me, it's the audacity of the mouth it came from,” she wrote, adding a laugh and thumbs up emoji.

Osimhen and Ladewig have avoided the public eye in their relationship and are never seen together in public, and don't even follow each other on social media.

The 24-year-old shares pictures of herself supporting the footballer in stadiums on her Instagram page, all of which have now been archived or deleted.

In a previous interview, which was quoted by Sports Ration, she explained why she keeps her personal life private and away from social media, particularly because of her involvement with a public figure.

“I keep my personal life ‘personal’. I feel social media is its own world and very far from reality. So I show and post what I feel like sharing,” she said in a now deleted post.

One of the things that give him and Osimhen away is how they constantly share private moments with their daughter and celebrated her second birthday on October 6, last year.

Victor Osimhen points at the Galatasaray fans after scoring the winning goal against Alanyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

The family could be on the move again this summer when the footballer inevitably changes clubs. He is unlikely to continue at Galatasaray and will leave Napoli permanently.

Multiple reports in the media have suggested that England is his next destination with Manchester United and Arsenal among the top English clubs interested.

Arsenal desperate to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal expressed interest in signing Osimhen this summer and could upload up to four players to raise the funds for the transfer.

One of the players who could pave the way for Osimhen’s arrival is Ghanaian international midfielder Thomas Partey, whose contract expires in the summer and is on £200,000 per week.

Source: Legit.ng