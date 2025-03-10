A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to mourn her boyfriend, whose death she found out about three days after it happened

According to the lady, she was broken for months back in 2023 and released the series of messages she kept sending to his line on WhatsApp

The young lady's painful past triggered internet users to recount their experiences losing loved ones

A Nigerian lady, @rimaowens, has mourned her boyfriend, who died in late 2023.

In an emotional TikTok post, the lady said she found out about his death about three days after it happened, adding that she was broken for months.

"Found out after 2 days or 3 💔was broken for months 💔2023," she wrote on TikTok.

She released a series of messages she kept sending to his WhatsApp number, hoping he would reply and his demise would be but a dream.

After she came to terms with the reality on the ground, the lady promised to look after his mum and professed her love for him.

At some points, she sent him a funny video, hoping he would laugh with her.

It is unclear what led to his demise in 2023.

Read her messages below:

The lady's post moved people

SerenaVale said:

"You still tell am about perfume .. hmmm."

Iamrayray

"I can relate to this…. Definition of pain."

Harmony 🤍 said:

"How are you? I can only imagine.😞 Sending you hugs and lots of love."

Inecdcomedian said:

"Omo i lost my friend last year i still cant forget him and whenever his mom sees me she start crying."

vee👸👑 said:

"I'm not supposed to see this😭😭my brother just died and I've been sending him messages and videos cuz i can't accept the reality."

YAYIRA_OFFICIAL said:

"Girl, how have you been coping? Does it get better? Do you think you will ever move on? Mine left on 25th December and I cry everyday because I love him. I don't mind joining him because I'm tired."

_jessegeorge❤️‍🔥 said:

"God as much as i feel bad for this person i always want to be alive for my woman❤️. don't let me die untimely."

