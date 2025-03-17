VeryDarkMan has reacted to a Christian body, PFN's alleged call for peace between him and gospel singer Mercy Chinwo

In a trending video, VeryDarkMan shared why he was not ready to reconcile with Mercy Chinwo, stating that the court case must go on

The new update on VDM and Mercy Chinwo's legal battle, as well as the Christian body's alleged involvement, has further stirred reactions

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, in a new video, shared an alleged report about the alleged involvement of a popular Nigerian Christian body, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), in his legal battle with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Recall that VDM's conflict with Chinwo started after he intervened in her legal case with her former manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee Tee.

VDM's involvement saw Chinwo face criticisms online as her legal team denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against VDM, seeking N1.1 billion in damages.

While VDM remains in China, an arrest warrant has since been issued against him by a court in Nigeria.

VDM reacts to PFN's alleged intervention

According to the reports, the Christian body intervened in the ongoing legal dispute between Chinwo and urged both parties to resolve their differences amicably. It added that the PFN expressed concerns over the potential damage the public feud could cause to the reputation of the gospel music industry and its leaders.

The fellowship reportedly urged both Mercy Chinwo and VDM to approach the matter with humility, understanding, and a spirit of reconciliation, warning against actions that could further tarnish the image of the church.

In a reaction, VDM insisted he wanted the court process to go on as he didn't want to reconcile with Mercy Chinwo.

"I want the court process to go on, I don't want to reconcile with anybody. It is going to expose oppressors and the judiciary," VDM said in the video.

Watch VDM's video as he reacts to PFN's alleged involvement in his legal dispute with Mercy Chinwo:

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

Olatu125 said:

"The NJC has not prohibited ex parte orders; rather, it has expressed a commitment to discouraging their abuse. Your counsel should school you better. Meanwhile, are you staying in China till the next adjourned date to evade arrest?"

sammyowede27 wrote:

"Oga, you have evidence go court and stop all this nonsense."

EasyMaro said:

"Mercy Chinwo sends VDM to jail, VDM wins cos Mercy Chinwo will be know for not being a true gospel artist…..VDM wins the court case, VDM still wins…either way, She’s loosing this one."

EcheCee said:

"You should learn to pick your fights."

gaga_kaykay wrote:

"The very dark man no return again as he claimed he was on Sunday lol."

arry07009 said:

"No gree for anybody na them start am let’s see the end of everything."

Dkokpee speaks on VDM's behalf

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's friend and singer Dkokopee reacted to the arrest warrant against the critic.

Dkokopee said Nigerians know who to hold should anything happen to VDM. The singer also made bold claims about plans against VDM.

