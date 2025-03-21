Verydarkman in a new video shared his phone conversation with Mercy Chinwo's lawyer as he shared why she and Eezee Tee need to settle out of court

The social media mentioned a list of singers who had issues with their label boss and how it turned out for them to buttress his point

Verydarkman's new video stirred up reactions as netizens shared opinions about former music stars who used to be popular before they fell out with their ex-label boss

Nigerian social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman in a new video gave reasons gospel singer Mercy Chinwo should settle out of court with her former label boss and manager Eezee Tee of Eezee Concepts.

Recall that Chinwo and Eeezee Tee have been involved in legal dispute over contractal agreement and financial transaction while she was signed to the latter's label.

VDM in a new video disclosed he recently had a phone conversation with Chinwo's lawyer advising him to push for an out-of-court settlement with Eezee Tee.

"I was on the phone with Mercy's lawyer, I advised him to settle with Eezee Tee out of court, I gave him reasons and examples."

To buttress his point, VDM mentioned several Nigerian singers whose careers in the music industry became disastrous over issues with their label boss.

The critic included Olamide's issues with Lyta, Lil Kesh and Asake, YCee and Tiny Entertainment, Banky W and Wizkid, Don Jazzy and Reekado Banks, Mr May D and Square Records, among his examples of artiste and label boss issues.

According to VDM, most artistes who had isssues with their labels were no were to be found despite being popular before their exits.

"When artistes have issues with label boss, they tend to have problems," he said.

Watch VDM's video as he advises Mercy Chinwo's lawyer:

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed VDM's video read them below:

mc_ashraf.ng said:

"To whom sense is given, wisdom is expected.."

iamstalkar said:

"Na Runtown own pain me pass. Man is suppose to be among the Big 3 abi Big 4 by now. That bad contract mess him up. Love his songs till date."

coachwilfredasuquo reacted:

"Deep! If Mercy like, she should listen. Truth is, she will learn and she will learn the hard way."

iamstalkar said:

"Omo this video go cause problem sha. Chaii."

realdonsina8 said:

"My presido 👑 allow Mercy chiwo to play and learn the hard way nah last last all this people hyping her right now will turn back to mock her letter."

officialeterimoni said:

"Any of those people way go fit on ring light explain he own part go fit blow again through this VDM video."

anosike_emmanuel_c said:

"So are you indirectly saying that body of Christ will soon sink like titanic?"

Frank Edoho reacts to Mercy Chinwo, Eezee Tee's issues

Legit.ng also reported that media personality Frank Edoho shared details about the dispute between Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee.

Edoho addressed key details surrounding the dispute, which has dominated discussions on Nigerian social media.

Edoho refuted claims that Mercy Chinwo’s team was evading an audit, stating unequivocally that they had not attempted to avoid financial scrutiny.

