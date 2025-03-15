Verydarkman's lawyer Deji Adeyanju has reacted to a Magistrate court order for the social media critic's arrest

Deji Adeyanju, while speaking on a TV station, shared his thoughts about the court order against his client, Verydarkman

The lawyer's comment comes following Verydarkman's response to the court order, sparking reactions on social media

Deji Adeyanju, the legal representative to social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, recently spoke on the new court order against his client as his drama with gospel Mercy Chinwo continues.

Recall that a magistrate court ordered VDM's arrest over his alleged defamation of Chinwo, which sparked reaction from the critic, who stated that the judiciary couldn't shut him down.

VDM's lawyer speaks on his case with Mercy Chinwo. Credit: dejiadeyanju/verydarkblackman/mercychinwo.

Source: Instagram

He also maintained that he would expose people paying money to bring him down.

VDM's lawyer reacts to court order

Deji Adeyanju, while speaking on a TV programme, again laughed over the court action against VDM.

The lawyer, who had previously stated that his client had no money to pay to anyone, described the recent action against VDM as a joke.

VDM’s lawyer says his case with Mercy Chinwo is a complete joke. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Adeyanju, who said he would be defending VDM in court, refrained from sharing the strategy they would use for the case.

"I dont want to discuss this issue because this is not the court of law, I don't want to reveal our strategy to the other side, we have no comment, it is a joke, it is a complete joke," he said.

Watch VDM's lawyer speaks on court order against critic:

Reactions as VDM's lawyer speaks

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many continued to berate Mercy Chinwo for taking legal action against the critic. Read them below:

ThatCruiseMedic said:

"Those who will tell others to leave their battles for God are now the ones suing VDM for defamation. I see most gospel singers and pastors of today as content creators and nothing more. They do what they preach against. Let’s see how she will be exposed."

Kana_lee_ reacted:

"dem go cry big cry no worry."

heisfumes said:

"a complete joke, verywhiteman small for your eyes abi lol."

brightonwi81233 commented:

"It's a joke ofc. The laws are not taking properly ,how do you arrest someone not in the country because of defamation not even murder allegations ,c'mon it's a complete joke."

@X__merch said:

"This is the first time I see VDMs lawyer talkless of them even appearing on TV to discuss a case This must be a tough one for them indeed."

LitzzySimply reacted:

"Since it's a joke y r they going around crying . Emotional blackmailers. He go shock una."

IkapeSuccess wrote:

"Those who will tell others to leave their battles for God are now the ones suing VDM for defamation. I see most gospel singers and pastors of today as content creators and nothing more."

Rozam1030 reacted:

"Deji is as stubborn as VDM. They shouldnt be friends."

Dkokpee speaks on VDM's behalf

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's friend and singer Dkokopee reacted to the arrest warrant against the critic.

Dkokopee in a video said Nigerians know who to hold should anything happen to VDM.

The singer also made bold claims about plans against VDM.

Source: Legit.ng