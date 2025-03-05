Mercy Chinwo has reacted to all the allegation made by Verydarkman over her case with her former manager

In the post that surfaced online, it was stated that the activist had defamed her, and she demanded N1.1billion compensation

Fans in the comment section reacted to the post as they defended the singer and blamed the TikToker

Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has dragged social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman to court for defamation of character.

Legit.ng has reported that VDM had called out Mercy Chinwo and alleged that all her utterances were shady over her feud with her ex-manager.

Mercy Chinwo shares evidence against VDM. Photo credit@mercychinwo/@verydarkblcakman

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, the court paper was put on display. According to the document, which was dated March 3rd, 2025, the music star dragged VDM to an Abuja High Court for defamation.

She stated that she had to be compensated to the tune of N1.1 billion over the defamation suit.

Mercy Chinwo shared what she wants

In the case filed by Pelumi Olajengbesi, the legal representative of the music star, she demanded a public apology from the activist.

Mercy Chinwo also asserted that VDM must delete, retract all the allegations made against her and make an appearance in court within 14 days.

Mercy Chinwo shares post about VDM. Photo credit@mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Chinwo also shared documented evidence, including emails and payment receipts, to substantiate her claims that VDM was lying about all his allegation against her.

Recall that VDM had made several videos about Mercy Chinwo and claimed that there was something shady about the case.

According to him, the judge should be changed as he was a fan of the music star. He also alleged that the EFCC official handling the case was a friend to Mercy Chinwo's husband.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the lawsuit

Reactions have trailed the post about the lawsuit slammed against VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@laura_wash commented:

"Now shs is talking. As it should be."

@sexyjeah shared:

"To avoid lawsuit na to dey use allegedly."

@kellyabiri said:

"I’m just bothered that her address is published."

@dimens8 stated

"Why put her whole address on social media."

@chloe_yodi wrote:

"Madam no dey do chochocho. I like her action straight.This year came with so much law suits oooo na to go study law now."

@aisedomcakes reacted:

"U all saying very very good will still come back tomorrow to hail VDM, social media na cruise."

@hannydarl said:

"Very good! It's been long overdue. I will always love@mosesbliss that man is a true man of God. no trouble with anyone."

Mercy Chinwo's husband reacts to ex-manager's case

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband had finally shared his take about the saga involving his wife and her ex-manager.

The singer and her ex-manager have been having a long-running battle about money and other issues while she was signed to his record label.

He played a song and wrote a short note in the caption as fans reacted in the comment section as a few hailed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng