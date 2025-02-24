Verydarkman has made a new video about Mercy Chinwo and her former manager, Eezee Tee's court case as he shares his finding

He mentioned three people involved in deciding the outcome of the case and alleged foul play in the process

VDM tagged the EFCC and called for the change of the judge as fans reacted to all he had to say about the case

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has shared a new finding about Mercy Chinwo and her former manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, better known as Eezee Tee's court case.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had dared Mercy Chinwo to answer three questions. He claimed that he would stop speaking about her case if she can.

In a new development, VDM alleged that there was a foul play in the case. He shared the flier of a program hosted at the University of Lagos in 2024.

Analysing the people invited to preach, he called the first invitee, Pastor Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN. According to VDM, Oyedepo is a prosecutor with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Sharing another flier, both mercy Chinwo's husband, Pastor Blessed and Rotimi Oyedepo were part of the guest ministers.

VDM claimed that Pastor Blessed and Rotimi Oyedepo were closed friends or allies. Which meant that the EFCC prosecutor handling Mercy Chinwo's court case and the singer's husband were allies.

VDM shares more findings

Stating more of his findings, VDM also claimed that the EFCC's zonal coordinator in llorin was also close to Mercy Chinwo's husband.

He alleged that the man was a clergy at the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The controversial activist also alleged that it was because the EFCC's coordinator in Ilorin has some close relationship with Mercy Chinwo's husband, that was why Eezee Tee was detailed at the EFCC for some days in llorin.

VDM also alleged that it was the connection that made them transfer the case to EFCC's office in Kwara state in the first place.

VDM calls for change of judge

Also in the recording, VDM claimed that the judge handling Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee's case was following the singer on Instagram.

He affirmed that though the judge used another handle to follow Mercy Chinwo, he could trace the handle to the judge.

VDM called for a change of judge and also tagged the EFCC in his post. He called out the body of Christ and labelled it the body of connection.

Recall that Mercy Chinwo also opened a can of worms about her former manager. However, most of what she said in the video were used against her by VDM.

What fans said about VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the activist. Here are some below:

@danifedi reacted:

"I used to rank religiosity second in the problems plaguing Nigeria, after government. Now I think it is number 1. Ranked in the same position as bad government."

@udohsolo052 said:

"Christianity are falling in this country."

@chumzylee stated:

"God In colleagues form."

@trayen_10 wrote:

"Using power to their advantage. Very bad."

Mercy Chinwo's husband reacts to her case

Legit.ng had reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband, Pastor Blessed, had reacted to the ongoing saga involving her and her ex-manager Eezee Tee.

The singer and her ex-manager have been having a long-running battle about money and other issues while she was signed to his record label.

What he wrote, and the song played in the post, made fans react in the comment section as a few hailed him.

