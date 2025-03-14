VDM's close ally Dkokopee has also drummed up support for the social media critic as more drama trails his legal battle with Mercy Chinwo

Dkokopee in a video made bold allegations about plans against Verydarkman once he arrives in Nigeria from China

VDM's friend also sent a message to Nigerians on who to hold if anything happened to the social media critic

Martins Vincent Otse's drama with gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has triggered a reaction from the social media critic's friend and singer Dkokopee whose real name is,

Dkokopee, in a video he shared after a magistrate court ordered VDM's arrest over his alleged defamation of Chinwo, made bold claims about plans to keep the critic in detention for sixty days.

Dkokopee knocks Mercy Chinwo over defamation suit. Credit: dkokopee/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The singer also alleged plans to poison Verydarkman while in detention. Not stopping there, Dkokopee told Nigerians they know who to hold if anything happened to his friend.

"Your plan is to use your magistrate to hold VDM in jail for sixty days, it has also been alleged that you want to use the court to cut VDM's life short, it is alleged that why he remain in jail you people will poison him. Nigerians if anything happen to the life of VDM, you know who to hold," Dkokopee said in the video.

Dkokopee alleges plans against Verydarkman as he calls out Mercy Chinwo. Credit: mercychinwo/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Dkokopee also berated Chinwo for taking legal action despite claiming to have God.

Sharing the video, Dkokopee, wrote in a caption,

"I will leave this here online , for you all to hear and make reference to in the nearest future, as we enter critical times in the BODY OF CHRIST."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VDM in explosive post stated that the judiciary couldn't shut him down, maintaining that he would expose people paying money to bring him down.

This comes after a Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, issued a bench warrant for VDM's arrest for “criminal defamation” of Mercy Chinwo.

Watch Dkokopee's video as he speaks on VDM's behalf below:

Reactions trail Dkokopee's video

Several netizens in reactions hail the singer for standing by VDM, while others continue to berate Mercy Chinwo.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

boyejworld said:

"Matter way them go advise you to leave for God to handle, na same matter them no gree leave for God to handle so oh.."

endy.brown.319 wrote:

"When will evil stop in this country? We pray for change when we see one will try to destroy it. My happiness is that we are awake. Nothing should happen to vdm ndi body of christ."

sojistar_producer said:

"VDM no be one man o if una arrest am we go plenty wey una must arrest be that."

osamacomedian said:

"The Body Of Christ Has Really Been Embarrassed."

VeryDarkMan releases song to taunt Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM released a new song to taunt Mercy Chinwo, which they dubbed, Body of Christ, and was produced by one Soji Star.

He also spoke about featuring another artist who is more spiritual than Mercy Chinwo and mentioned Portable.

The song sparked reactions, with many throwing their weight behind the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng