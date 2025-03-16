BBN Bambam has shared what she went through before she became a mother while granting an interview

In the clip, she said that all her system were shutting down, and her kidney had already failed during the process

Fans became emotional after watching the video as they shared their take about her utterance

Big Brother Naija star, Bamike Adenibuyan, aka Bambam, has opened up about the disturbing experience she had while she was having her child.

The former housemate was a guest on Fertitude where she spoke about motherhood.

BBNaij’a Bambam speaks about doctors. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

According to the reality star, who tried to save a woman from taking her life weeks ago, while she was in labour, her kidney failed and all her systems were shutting down.

She also disclosed that her heart became weak. The mother of two also explained that she almost lost her child because the baby had detached from the placenta and was losing her oxygen. The actress added that it almost led to a still birth.

Bambam speaks about still birth

In the recording, BBN's Bambam explained that a lot of stillbirth were due to negligence from medial professionals.

She pointed out that it was either that the doctor was not sound or that they came late to attend to the patient.

BBNaij’a Bambam makes fans emotional. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Sharing more of her experience, Bambam remarked that every time she looked at her daughter, the experience used to hunt her for a while, and she had to go for therapy.

It was during her therapy, she realised that she had a lot of reasons to appreciate God for what did not happen.

This is not the first time that Bambam would be talking about motherhood. She once shared how she battled depression during postpartum.

See the video here:

Reactions trails Bambam's video

Nigerians reacted to what Bambam had to say about her experience. Here are some comments below:

@__mosunmola said:

"Everyday is supposed to be a Mother’s Day, we are super strong. May God deliver every pregnant women safely."

@lekutradeproperties commented:

"Omo child birth is one of those things that traumatize women. I pray for every woman that's going to give birth, to give birth and come out alive with her baby ."

@therefinednurse wrote:

" I could feel her emotions from here."

@shesthatsunchild reacted:

"Wow, this is raw. More of this. And well done!."

@mzlarsdpL reacted:

"The way she was holding herself why explaining, like she could still see the picture , the memory lingering afresh."

@_adeolaj shared:

"Finally someone was going to bring this up on the media. I lost my third child due to this same placenta detachment which the doctors called placenta abruption and I haven’t been myself since the last 4years, is from one health issues to another ."

Dayo Amusa speaks about motherhood journey

Legit.ng had reported that Dayo Amusa made many emotional after sharing what she passed through before she became a mother.

She narrated how the man she was supposed to get married to left her and impregnated another lady.

Fans were happy about her victory and appreciated God for the actress and her baby as they prayed for her.

Source: Legit.ng