After five years, a Nigerian lady resigned from her job in the country and migrated to the United Kingdom

While delighting in finally leaving the country, she recalled when a former colleague said she was wasting her time

She noted that she always had the intention of leaving the country and it materialised in God's time

A Nigerian lady, @the.olebs, has celebrated finally relocating to the UK.

In a TikTok video, she showed when she said her final goodbyes to her former colleagues at the workplace she worked for five years.

A lady quits her Nigerian job and relocates to the UK. Photo Credit: @the.olebs

Source: TikTok

The lady admitted that saying goodbye could be hard, adding that it just didn't make sense. She noted that it had always been her intention to leave the country and it became a reality in God's time.

Her TikTok video showed her final day at work. She encouraged internet users, saying when it looks like they are stuck, they should stick to the plan.

Words layered on her video read:

"After 5 years, the day was finally here.

"I remember the day a former colleague said I was wasting my time.

"Saying goodbye can be hard sha.

"It just didn't make sense. I had plans of leaving the country and that was my main focus.

"At God's own time, I took my bow. My final log out.

"It can feel sometime of way.

"When it looks like you are stuck.

"But if you stick to the plan."

A lady says goodbye to her colleagues as she quits. Photo Credit: @the.olebs

Source: TikTok

Still on her relocation, the woman sent a message of hope to people considering leaving the country.

"Last Day at work in Nigeria before traveling to the UK. Regardless of your circumstances, focus on your dream, your relocation can still happen no matter how long it takes."

Watch her video below:

People celebrate the lady

kehindelawal822 Kenny said:

"Congratulations."

hismomhousehelp said:

"Congratulations."

itz nunu said:

"Congratulations dear."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had left her 9-5 work in Nigeria and relocated abroad to work as a cleaner.

Lady leaves job and relocates to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had quit her banking job and relocated to Canada.

According to the lady, she earned N80k as a bank worker when she was in Nigeria. She said she earns more in Canada, saying her two-week pay is over 1,000 Canadian dollars (over N1 million). She added that Canada is a great enabling environment to thrive.

"Even as temporary residents, [they] sum up the money since the day you came to Canada and give it to them when you finally get PR; so many benefits."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng