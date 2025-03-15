Toke Makinwa has opened up about her journey after clocking 40 while on her program, Tokes Moment

She said she used to be teary because she was single and childless at 40, however the lesson keeps on coming

Fans reacted to the video as they shared their takes about the superstar and advised her about her future

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has opened up about her life and the lessons she has learnt at 40.

Legit.ng had reported that the author and On Air personality had staged a lavish ceremony to mark her 40th birthday.

While on her show, Tokes Moment, she confessed that she used to be teary because she was single and childless at 40.

She asserted that she used to ask herself how she was 40 and was single and still childless. She added that if she had gotten married again, she would have divorced again.

Toke noted that the lesson keeps on coming and regret was exhausting.

Toke shares her lesson

In the recording, the author, who staged a thanksgiving service months ago, encouraged her fans to speak their ugly truth.

According to her, people should get comfortable with their truth. She noted that if people can tell themselves about the ugly truth, they will become beautiful.

Toke added that they cannot shame the shameless because that was where she was at that time.

She encouraged people to change their mindset and be positive about their life. Makinwa opined that despite not being married and childless, she was still one of the strongest voices in Africa.

The media personality also mentioned that she was a boss and she has built an empire. Makinwa also pointed out that she loves what she does and does not wake up miserable daily, thinking that she was still there.

Sharing further, she said that life was about perspectives.

See the video here:

How fans react to Toke Makinwa's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the Toke Makinwa. Here are comments below:

@modishvey4life reacted:

"Luv her honesty."

@dpride2 commented:

"Only some can understand marriage is not just something you jump into you need to prepare in all aspects."

@armani_diamond9 shared:

"When you old all this boss title will be regrets."

@adawise_ said:

"But u can still have all if u want to."

@myextraordinarykind_affeqtion stated:

"Then, you are the problem."

@travel_liesure10 reacted:

"What happened to the guy wearing white with her on her birthday. I thought it was some sort of engagement too … it’s ok there’s more to life I guess we don’t always have it all."

Toke Makinwa seen in the market

Legit.ng had reported that a video of how Makinwa was treated in a market on the island had surfaced online.

In the clip, three celebrities, Toyin Abraham, Toke Makinwa and Odunlade were passing at Idumota market on the island and the recording trended online.

Market women could easily identify Odunlade and Abraham but shunned Makinwa as some were seen asking to know her identity.

