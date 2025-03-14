Asake has finally broken his silence amid viral video of a man alleging to be his father crying out for assistance

The former YBNL star dropped a video as he sang a song with a cryptic message about his father wanting to cajole him

Asake also seemingly confirmed the man in the viral video was his father as his video sparked another round of reactions online

Popular singer and songwriter Ahmed Ololade aka Asake or Mr Money has finally reacted to a viral video of a man, Mr Fatai Odunsi, aka Malo, claiming to be his dad.

In the viral video, the man claimed he has been abandoned by the former YBNL star.

Further reports stated that Asake's dad was paralysed after suffering from a stroke and was soliciting funds from the public so he could take care of his health.

Following the man's claim, some netizens on social media shared Asake's dad's role in his life as they berated the singer.

Some unverified reports also emerged online, alleging that Asake's father abandoned him and his mother years ago, adding that he was raised by his mother.

Asake speaks up in new video

On Friday, March 14, Asake shared a video of him singing while passing a cryptic message in Yoruba across.

According to Asake, it is impossible to please any one. He added that his father wanted to cajole him despite the fact he has always reached out to him.

“You can’t please everyone, you can’t please the world, anything you are doing just do it for God. My own father wants to cajole me even though I have always sent a lot of money to him. I have struggled for so many years but they want to make life hard & tiring for me," he sang in the video.

Watch video as Asake finally speaks

Reactions trail Asake's video

Several netizens appealed to the singer to still help his father, while others claimed he mocked his dad in the video. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

DataRefines said:

"What did he say about his "father"? Mi ogbor Yoruba."

ncle_Faith101 reacted:

"This is so low from Asake, is he trying to mock his father? I like the fact that he didn't deny him in the video."

iamclassics said:

"Do whatever you are doing for God, you can’t please human, my father want to cajole me, I dey press money gan, I no like stress He can’t be a product of a single mother and expect his father to come back fully after fame, he can only be compensated for impregnating his mother."

alabama_coal00 said:

"Your papa no bè who you dey use " ole te aye lorun " for. Get lost jare."

RealAyo0 reacted:

"Hmm still he’s still your father regardless."

olawolepeter58 said:

"Weytin me I Sha know be say he dey take care ooo but you self see in mama see the wey dat woman glowing but look in Papa now."

Asake celebrates mum's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Money celebrated his mother’s birthday.

The singer, who adopted his mother’s name, Asake, as his stage name, shared the news of her birthday celebration.

Asake’s mum turned a new age on March 5, 2025, and the former YBNL signee dedicated some posts to celebrating her.

