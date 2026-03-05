Frank Edoho, the famous host of the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire show, engaged in a heated exchange with a controversial lawyer on X

The lawyer had made a post, emphasising the heartbreak of seeing the once-renowned show host now promoting sports betting platforms, unlike what he used to be known for

Frank Edoho stepped in with fury when the legal practitioner suggested that the WWTBAM show ended due to the organiser's decision and the host's marriage

Popular TV host Frank Edoho has sparked controversy after clashing with a lawyer on X (formerly Twitter) who made unwelcome remarks about his career.

The drama started when a user identified as Foundational Nupe Lawyer (@egi_nupe___) took a swipe at the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire [WWTBAM] host.

Frank Edoho blasts lawyer over claim about WWTBAM and marital issues. Credit: frankedoho

Source: Instagram

In his post, the lawyer expressed disappointment seeing Edoho promoting a sports betting brand, instead of hosting the popular quiz show that once made him a household name.

He argued that individuals who never watched Edoho during his “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire” days wouldn’t understand the heartbreak of now seeing him advertise a betting platform on TV.

The lawyer didn’t stop there; he went on to reply to another user who asked why the show ended.

He replied:

"I think the sponsors pulled out and he had some marital issues then."

This comment did not sit well with the veteran presenter.

Frank Edoho quickly fired back by dismissing the claim that his personal life had anything to do with the show ending. In a heated response, he mocked the lawyer’s statement and went as far as to insult him and his parents.

Frank responded:

"Sponsors pulled out because I had marital issues? 🤣🤣🤣 Since we are being stupid, why didn't your Father pull out when you were conceived? After all, he didn't really like your Mother. Tw@t."

His sharp reply immediately drew mixed reactions online as some users felt the lawyer crossed the line by dragging Edoho’s personal life into the conversation, while others argued that the TV star’s response was too harsh and unnecessary.

Frank Edoho trends after a heated clash with a controversial lawyer. Credit: frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Reactions trailing reason for Frank Edoho's exit from WWTBAM

As of now, the exchange has continued to trend, with many social media users debating the TV star's response. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@OloriOfOloris responded:

"Did you even read what he said? From where to where? This constant need to be savage and mean unprovoked<<<"

@DipoPopson wrote:

"He didn't insult or abuse you, so why the backlash? Some are liking and retweeting based on his take on Nigerian politics. It's well."

@DJWazzaLee stated:

"He no get sense at all. Nupe lawyer, ode jati jati. A proper clown 🤡."

@LiftedMordecai penned:

"Na useless lawyer, because how can someone claim to be first class graduate and be thinking like a cow."

@Admiral_Cyborg opined:

"I saw you quoted the tweet from an account I blocked... Upon clicking to see the account, I was not disappointed because it's the foundational Nupe Mumu."

See Frank Edoho's response below:

Frank Edoho on why his second marriage crashed

Legit.ng reported that the popular media personality Frank Edoho opened up about his love life, revealing that his second marriage has also crashed.

Speaking honestly about his relationships, Edoho admitted that both of his marriages did not work out. He wondered if he was simply not good at marriage, noting that despite his efforts, things still fell apart.

Source: Legit.ng