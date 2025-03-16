Asake's dad's claim of abandonment has continued to trend, with the singer's alleged nursery school teacher also speaking up

In a viral Facebook post, Asake's alleged teacher spoke about the singer's dad's role, including how his mother remarried

The teacher's comment comes amid mixed reactions that have trailed a video of Asake's dad calling him out online

A Nigerian man identified as Sulaimon Alade on Facebook who claimed to have been the nursery school teacher of singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake or Mr Money, has broken his silence amid the ongoing controversy about the former YBNL star's parents.

Recall that Asake has been trending for days on social media after his father publicly called on him for help, revealing that he was battling a stroke.

In response, the Omo Ope crooner shared a video where he sang about his father's attempt to cajole him.

As the drama unfolded, more details have surfaced online, with Asake's alleged teacher claiming that his mother abandoned him at the age of three, leaving him in his father’s care.

Asake’s alleged nursery school teacher shared a post highlighting his experiences with the singer and his father.

According to the teacher, Asake’s father is a kind and caring man who took care of his son while his mother moved on to marry another man.

Asake's alleged nursery school teacher wrote:

"One fact about Malo baba Ashake is that, he was a very nice man. Not only to his son but to everyone including me as a teacher to his son Ashake. Malo never walk alone, you will always see people around him. He was a caring Dad. He raised his son alone while Ashake's mum got married to Musibau Alani alias omokekere. Although, Ashake's mum also paid him a visit in school then but He lives with Dad not mum.

My brother Musibau Olawale Ajose was the proprietor of the school, we thought Ashake how to write Abc and 3 letter words. When he turns 5, my brother registered him at Ebute Ero primary school.

You that stays in Mushin, you are writing story you know nothing about, eberu Olohun. I know Ashake in and out. I know his Dad and Mum. Hazan Sars was his senior then in the Nursery. Hazan junior brother Shakiru was in same Nursery with Ashake. But you that knows nothing, keep quiet. Leave the matter for we islanders," he wrote on Facebook.

Reactions trail Asake's alleged teacher's comment

Several netizens in reactions also supported the teacher's claim as many appealed with Asake to assist his dad.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Prince Davies Davies said:

"Agberos is a nice man ? keep it up."

Balogun Ayodele wrote:

"Asake if you like take care of your father anything that you do .is only one prayer omo Ase iru e fun. even your money doesn't show on ur child also."

Akinlabi Ibraheem Alabi said:

"See Resemblance nitori olohun!!! May almighty restore him back to goof and sound health."

Asake celebrates mum's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the singer celebrated his mother’s birthday.

The former YBNL act, who adopted his mother’s name, Asake, as his stage name, shared the news of her birthday celebration.

Asake’s mum turned a new age on March 5, 2025, and the former YBNL signee dedicated some posts to celebrating her.

