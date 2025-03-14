Tosin Silverdam has shared a worrying post about popular crossdresser James Brown on social media

He stated what happened to him and begged brands to come to his aid, as he ranted about social media life

Fans would have none of what he posted and blamed James Brown while pointing out his mistakes

Blogger Tosin Silverdam has given an update about crossdresser, James Brown in one of his recent posts.

According to him, James Brown has allegedly fallen on hard times, and he has been allegedly having accommodation problems.

James Brown's fans blast him. Photo credit@wf_jamesbrown/@_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

The media personality also asserted that Brown has allegedly put his properties out with friends.

Tosin Silver shares root of Brown's problem

Also in the post, Tosin Silverdam blamed social media for the issue faced by the crossdresser, who was dragged by fans over visit to Bobrisky.

He also called on some management to also help the controversial crossdresser.

Fans blame James Brown

Tosin Silverdam sends message to fans. Photo credit@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Most of James Brown's fans heaped blames on him. According to them, since James Brown fought with his sister, things have not been the same with him again.

Some other people claimed that he wasted all his money in studying abroad and still came back to Nigeria without finishing his studies.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to post about James Brown

Reactions have trailed the post about the crossdresser. Here are some comments below:

@flyestkaren said:

"Why didn’t he buy a house? Even if na 40m own or 30M.. this people don’t invest in properties na to run go buy latest Mercedes benz Of 100m to pepper person for internet.. wetin do car of 8-10m? I don’t get how this celebrities spend their money o."

@realaisha05 stated:

"When he dey buy this and that , living luxury life etc we follow am chop am? Make he go stay with him sister na. Abi wetin consine us."

@fabsnikki commented:

"No bobrisky no relevance.. make he fight bob brands go call."

@fey_mart reacted:

"Why him fight and disgrace him sister?"

@melson_empire wrote:

"The problem started when he pack all his money to enroll in that school abroad…he couldn’t even afford the fees again and came back."

@officialajummy commented:

"Help Bawo? He no dey save money from those content and Asaba movies he dey act?

@dhb_luxury shared:

"But him say he buy house now abi I no remember well ni, there was one time him post house him buy now abi."

@electrickdiva said:

"Tosin what does he sell that they should patronize? Seems you have been patronizing what he is selling."

James Brown reacts to Bobrisky's return

Legit.ng had reported that James Brown was excited that his colleague, Bobrisky, had been released from prison.

Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shard a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng