Fans have revisited the post James Brown made a few months ago after paying Bobrisky a visit in prison

The crossdresser had taken pictures with a prison officer and claimed that he went to check up on Bobrisky

After Bobrisky was exposed, James Brown was dragged and accused of lying, he was asked to explain

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has been dragged in the controversy surrounding his colleague, Bobrisky.

Legit.ng had reported that Brown had claimed that he had visited Bobrisky in prison. He shared some pictures taken with a prison officer.

After Bobrisky was exposed that he didn't go to prison, fans started dragging Brown for claiming to have gone to visit Bobrisky while serving a jail term.

Fans dig up pictures of James Brown

Pictures James Brown took when he claimed to have visited Bobrisky in prison were dug up.

James Brown was asked to explain where he saw the crossdresser when he visited the correctional center.

See the post here:

Reactions trail the post on James Brown

Netizens reacted to the post on James Brown and Bobrisky. Here some of the comments below:

@huntelaaruba:

"So basically they (the prison warden) and James Brown staged this photo to make it look like Bobrisky was really in prison??

@popeadah11:

"He said he visited Bob, he didn’t say if he met Bob."

@thesheriflawal:

"James Brown said he went, he didn't say he saw Bob."

@rosythrone:

"Bobrisky and Idris are two different pple!! Know the difference."

@veevyann_:

"James went to kirekire obviously and not Kirikiri but unfortunately,Bob was chilling in the VIP correctional center."

@kanyin_tmb:

"He didn’t go to kirikiri, he said he went to Kire kire."

@am_uc_victor:

"We need 7 type of VDM that guy is a blessing to this generation."

@effedeborah:

"James Brown we go arrest you"

@theella_space:

"BBN people go think say we Dey watch them o, matters plenty for ground."

@mr_jayjey:

"Person wey go apartment with luggage. Who dey carry luggage go prison?"

Bobrisky seen with luggage in prison

Bobrisky had gone viral after he was seen with his designer box as he headed to the correctional center.

The crossdresser had been sentenced to prison a few weeks after pleading guilty to charges of money abuse and mutilation.

In the picture, he was wearing a black abaya, and he dragged his brown box with him to enter the bus that would take him to his new home for the next few months.

