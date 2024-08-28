Gracious Brown has made a video to appeal to Nigerians to beg her brother James Brown to give her back her social media handles

She said that she needs her handles to feed her siblings, and she has no N3 million to give James Brown before recovering it

Her video sparked debate in the comment section as fans shared their opinion about the battle between the two

Gracious Brown, sister of Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has made a passionate appeal to Nigerians to come to her aid and beg her brother.

Legit.ng had reported that Gracious had accused James Brown of physical abuse and that he reported her social media accounts.

Gracious Brown begs Nigerians for help. Photo credit @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

In a new development, she appealed to Nigerians to help her beg James Brown so she can have access to her handles again. According to her, she does not have N3 million to give to James Brown.

She said that she feeds her siblings from what she makes from social media.

Gracious Brown makes claims about James Brown

In the recording, she claimed that James Brown does not listen to anyone in the family, so their family cannot intervene.

Gracious also mentioned one Mummy Rebecca and said that she was the only one that the cross dresser can listen to, however, the woman cannot tell James Brown the truth because of what she gets from him.

Gracious noted that no one has been calling her for jobs because James Brown has instructed them not to.

Recall that Gracious had earlier opened up about her feud with her brother and claimed that she didn't hit him on the head.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Gracious's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Gracious Brown. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_kalz:

"Make we sorry for her na. This one really touched the girl."

@ebychytoo:

"James, will u let her have her login details abi make we bring salt come sprinkle on u?

@delph_tumi:

"Chai I feel for her…the fact that no one is taking her seriously is disheartening."

@_oyiza:

"Keeping up with the Brown’s family. Sigh."

@yesimprettyoma:

"Tell your mum to call family meeting and leave us alone please!!"

@belindaoma:

“I am dying inside me. He should free me alone. Abeg who fit epp her make epp her. She don frustrate."

@danniel_chinedu:

"Ndi sho sha median I don tire for una."

@drwaltz1960:

"Go to the Police station and make an official complaint. Threat to life and human dignity is a serious offense. Then we can help you cuz we are not sure if you and brother are chasing clout."

@official_jenny_amara:

"I’m just tired."

@tovimikes:

"Why James collet her shoca media."

James Brown reacts to sister's allegation

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian crossdresser had made headlines after he reacted to his sister's grave accusations against him.

Gracious Brown dragged her brother on IG over claims that he beats her up and has been reporting her IG account.

Brown, however, threatened legal actions against Gracious following the many accusations she levelled against him.

