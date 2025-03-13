Content Creator Zicsaloma is out here letting fans know that the millions of naira he spent to reconstruct his nose has finally paid off

Recall the criticisms that trailed a viral video of his look after his nose surgery was shared on his page

In a new post, Zic showed off new pictures of himself and praised himself highly while giving himself a new tag

Popular content creator Aloma Isaac Junior, better known as Zicsaloma, who trended online following his nose surgery - an ethnic rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey is back in the news.

It will be recalled that Zicsaloma had traveled to Turkey to get his nose reconstructed and shared the outcome with fans with came with tons of backlash.

Zicsaloma prouldy declares himself the cutest. Credit: @zicsaloma

Unfazed by the comments, Saloma was determined to update the interested fans about his recovery process. He often went live on his YouTube channel to educate them as he proceeded in his healing journey.

In a new post, Zicsaloma's face has headled up and although he edits his pictures a lot, he pronounced himself as the cutest infleuncer. His post has genetated tons of reactions from Nigerinas who thrashed him in the comment section and called him names.

Some went as far as telling him that they prefer his previous look to the curent as it was the sole reason they engaged with his skits.

Zicsaloma says he is now the cutest influencer on IG. Credit: @zicsaloma

See the post below:

Nigerians reacts to Zicsaloma's new post

Read some reactions below:

@health_and_wealth22 said:

"Suffery Dey edit your picture nah, you come be like AI."

@doctall_kingsley said:

"You Dey pepper us with your beauty, nobody Nose tomorrow o!"

@sheeziiy said:

"See as you fine😂 This photographer still edit the picture after them edit you??"

@veevyann_ said:

"You do pink lips surgery too? Ehn Mama Amazing grace😂😂😂."

@wuraaaah said:

"Pls drop the house address of your Editor, I want to tell him something 🙂."

@chinwendu7066 said:

"Why still editing after Editing physical, nonsense."

@mademoiselle_mellah said:

"I wish you kept quiet about this surgery thing."

@gracillicios said:

"You’re finer now but with your kind of comedy, your former face was priceless because that was made your comedy funnier and made everyone want to watch you. Let’s see how it goes now if we’d still like you."

@olaoye_kemi said:

"Cute as how ? 😂😂😂😂😂Waitin u take edit ur lips like dis ? 😂😂😂Stop abeg."

@pee_porschee said:

"The caption Dey give me joy😂😂😂😂…..He say make una cry….Oya bloggers begin carry am make we trend one more time 😉."

Zicsaloma reacts to news about his nose surgery

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian content creator Aloma Isaac Junior reacted to news flying across social media about his brand-new nose.

Recall that the skit maker startled Nigerians after he shared a before and after picture of his nose surgery.

Zic went online to react to the alleged cost of his procedure as seen on Facebook, adding that there is nothing he is yet to see online concerning his surgery.

