Tope Alabi and her daughter Ayo Alabi have dropped a new song dedicated to Bishop David Oyedepo

The gospel singer also shared a short skit featuring her daughter telling the story of Bishop Oyedepo

The new song and video was released to mark founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide's 70th birthday

Popular gospel artiste Tope Alabi has released a special song dedicated to her spiritual father, Bishop David Oyedepo, to mark his 70th birthday.

The song “God’s Servant @70” also featured Alabi's daughter, Ayo Mary Alabi, an upcoming gospel singer.

Tope Alabi features her daughter Ayo Alabi on new song. Credit: @topealabi @davidoyedepoministries

In a post shared on her page, Alabi urged fans to spread the word about the new song.

See her post below:

In another post, Alabi shared a skit of her and her daughter conversing in the Yoruba language about the story of Bishop Oyedepo.

Watch the video below:

Bishop David Oyedepo is the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, located in Ota, Ogun state. He was born on September 27, 1954, and is considered one of the top preachers in Nigeria.

Fans react to Tope Alabi's video

Read some of the comments below:

wynnconsults_:

"Wow!!! This is awesome .. I can tell this is going to be massive !!!!!! More Grace Mummy."

mindomipraise:

"Wow can’t love you less Ma’am mi MY OWN PERSONAL GOAT."

royalbite_cakes:

"Wawuuu on my mark, get set we feast."

animashsundc:

"Waiting for you at the cu oma loud gan."

i_am_hayoolar:

"Chai it's already past 12am here but I will wait😂let me go and take expresso coffee first."

folagade_banks:

"moti ready juuuu!!! This is over beautiful!! weldone Ayo ore and Mummy."

femi__daniels:

"Ayomiku is really the correct one @the_ayomikualabi_ has corrected me severally and now it has sticked."

Tope Alabi prays for Aduke Gold

An old video of Tope Alabi speaking about her now-late colleague Aduke GoId and praying for her publicly resurfaced online.

In the viral video, Alabi said good things about her junior colleague and shared how long they had known each other.

Alabi also noted that she doesn't have to post about Aduke Gold before she would know that she was loved.

