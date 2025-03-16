Fun videos from former senator Florence Ita-Giwa's exclusive party in Lagos recently surfaced online

Singer 2Baba and his new lover, lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, were among those who turned up at the event

The highlight was the way Ita-Giwa hugged 2Baba as she refused to let him go before Natasha also joined them

Former Senator for Cross River South Florence Ita-Giwa hosted an exclusive dinner in Lagos on Saturday, March 15, attended by her family, friends, and colleagues.

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, also stormed the event alongside his Edo lawmaker fiancée, Honourable Natasha Osawaru.

Ita-Giwa hugs 2Baba at her birthday party. Credit: official/2Baba/natashaosawaru

2Baba and Natasha's presence at the party was the centre of attention as clips of the couple instantly became a topic on social media.

The highlight was Ita-Giwa’s joy as she reunited with 2Baba.

A clip captured the moment she pulled him into a long, affectionate embrace.

Another clip also captured when the African Queen crooner introduced Natasha, who joined him and Ita-Giwa in a heartfelt group hug.

2Baba, Natasha attend party together. Credit: official2baba/natashaosawaru

Watch video of 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru at Ita-Giwa's party below:

Reactions trail how Ita-Giwa hugged 2Baba in video

Some netizens in the comment section joked about the former senator attempting to hold 2Baba down till his mother and family member arrived at the party.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba's mother and family members had declared him missing after he openly confirmed his relationship with Natasha.

The singer’s mum, Rose Idibia, called on all mothers in Nigeria to help her beg Natasha Osawaru to ‘free’ her son.

According to her, 2baba acted unnaturally and his recent actions were not his. The singer’s mum then told Natasha to remove the beads from her son’s hand and neck.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trail the video, read them below:

the_wunmi said:

"Make she help us hold him down till his mom comes."

xxslyx7 reacted:

"Una still Dey? I remember when this woman gifted 2face a big gold chain on stage years ago…the love Dey sha."

iampeppi_ commented:

"I beg dis hug well well o."

omonye_v said:

"He’s with everybody else but his mum that declared him missing."

afos_kitchen wrote:

"Tuface go reach everybody."

fab_deee said:

"Madam e don do o before we go hear say you don carry belle."

lola_eboreime said:

"Awwww,our adult missing baby..pls go home to mama.."

everywomansecret said:

"This one want marry the guy too? 😂 normally na these types she dey run steady."

chinwe.faith said:

"Was it not this same dragging Queen Natasha,see as she hold person husband tight like superglue."

How Iyabo Ojo reacted to 2Baba's announcement

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities, who expressed their opinions about the ongoing divorce involving 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

The Nollywood actress, who advised the singer and Annie, spoke about their children, and how they should be handled.

Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

