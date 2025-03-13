Nigerian streamer and content creator Peller has finally apologised to Burna Boy's mum for not greeting her properly at a fashion event

Recall that a video trended online, where Peller was caught extending a handshake to Burna's mum

Many attacked him online and called him insolent for attempting to shake a woman old enough to be his mum

Peller, whose real name is Hamzat Habeeb has heeded the online warning and advice concerning his encounter with Burna Boy's mum, Nose Ogulu.

Recall, Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller poorly greeted singer Burna Boy's mother at a fashion show and got ignored in return.

The video circulated the Internet, with many sharing their thoughts about the incident. Although Peller came forward to explain in details that thing were not as they seemed in the video, many failed to believe him.

However, while he joined Teni Entertainer on Live, the singer expressed her desire to have a song with Burna Boy, and quickly membered the incident with his mum.

She asked Peller why he failed to greet the elderly woman properly and instructed him to do so on live.

Nigerians react to Peller's apology to Mama Burna

@bigslykitchen_ said:

"You don’t know her but you were excited to see her lol."

@son_of_joseph1 said:

"But as a mother,na burna mama snubbed Peller bcos peller greeted her with joy."

@zatoplumpsis said:

"What’s the big deal. He was jumping to greet her na. He was excited. and she didn’t acknowledge him. Life goes on."

@francis.sylvester said:

"Mugu say he didn't know the woman before but he was exited to see her 😆 🤣."

@la__szn said:

"Lmfao Nigerians sha how many of una mama peller go see and greet ,but na celeb mom so he has to greet her ,replace Burna mom with yours and see."

@princeyakubuhussein said:

"Abeg, make Una rest for this matter. Na mama burna supposed apologize to this boy. What the other guys that didn't bowl to greet her."

@mz_teehanah said:

"Honestly what that woman did was wrong, Haba."

@notjust_you020 said:

"You don’t know her yet you wanted her to shake you…na matter of time 😹😹😹 nobody de warn salo again…y’all will learn soon 😹😹then that your babe yahoo boys go help me you chop am then you’ll be back to upcoming no worry na."

@sleemsizzy said:

"Peller and mule 😂,u don’t know her ,she has been managing burna since day one 😂and u dey talk say u don’t know her 😂but next time ,then still say oya greet her well now,u still bend 😂can’t prostrate haaa ,celebrity things Sha 😂😂😂."

Burna Boy's mum gives style tip at Paris Fashion Week

As per a previous report by Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, was recently in Paris for fashion week, and snaps were posted online.

In one of the viral clips from the fashion event, Mama Burna was interviewed and asked to give a style tip.

Bose Ogulu gave her unpopular opinion about people who carry Birkin bags, and it raised mixed feelings from netizens.

