Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, was recently in Paris for fashion week and snaps were posted online

In one of the viral clips from the fashion event, Mama Burna was interviewed and asked to give a style tip

Bose Ogulu gave her unpopular opinion about people who carry Birkin bags and it raised mixed feelings from netizens

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, is making headlines over her opinion on Birkin bags.

Just recently, the talent manager who is also known as Mama Burna, was at the Paris Fashion Week, where she was interviewed and asked some questions about her outfit.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy's mum says carrying Birkins is not being stylish. Photos: @thenamix, Getty Images

After Mama Burna gave the rundown of what she was wearing, she was asked to give the viewers a style tip. In response to that, the 57-year-old talent manager spoke about Birkins.

Birkin bags are no doubt one of the most coveted fashion items in the world with several people, especially women, spending thousands of dollars to acquire them, not minding their scarcity and long waiting list.

At the Paris Fashion Week, Mama Burna said that carrying a Birkin bag does not make someone stylish. In her words:

“Carrying Birkins is not being stylish.”

Reactions as Mama Burna speaks about Birkins

The video of Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, sharing her controversial opinion about highly coveted Birkin bags piqued the interest of many netizens. Some of them shared their hot takes on the topic:

Burna Boy’s mum's take on carrying Birkins trend. Photos: @thenamix

Hana_mnzali76 said:

“She is totally right , and any fashion piece fits her ❤️.”

Diamondmemes777 said:

“She's so eloquent and classy 👏.”

Coolextmusic wrote:

“Mama Burna na baddie.”

Vasttunez said:

“More of her interviews i love watching her talk.”

Birdshu said:

“That Birkin part needs to go viral.”

Ademinokandaniel said:

“Mama is so intelligent.”

Fwkamsi04 wrote:

“This woman na serious baddie when she small😂.”

Rankymoni18 wrote:

“This woman intelligent oo, the way she speaks man is something else.”

Onyinye_joy3030 said:

“Thank you mama I don see watin I go use take hold body as I no kukuma get that birkin bag 😂.”

Leponky said:

“Super momager 💯🖤🦍.”

Afolabisade5 wrote:

“Too proud.”

Burna Boy's sister trends over her speech

In other news, Legit.ng reported that it was such a proud moment for the Ogulu family to see one of their own, Nissi, give a profound speech at a recent Forbes event in South Africa.

Burna Boy's sister, Jehovah-Nissi Ogulu, who clinched the Forbes Youth icon Award at the Forbes Leading Women Summit, gave a speech that has left many throwing compliments her way.

Many applauded Nissi Ogulu for being so eloquent and exuding such class while on stage. Some have also compared her to her mum, Bose Ogulu.

