TikToker Peller has reacted after he was shaded for trying to shake Burna Boy's mother at an event

The streamer had tried to shake the elderly woman when he saw her at an event, he was criticised after that

He had a live session where he spoke about his feeling and what he said sparked comments among fans

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has opened up about his feeling after he was ignored by Bose Ogulu, singer Burna Boy's mother at a fashion show.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller and Burna Boy's mother had met at a fashion show, and the woman shunned him when he tried to shake her. He was shaded for his action after that.

In a live session, the TikToker said that he was not pained after being shunned and shaded. He added that greetings does not bring money to anyone's pocket.

Speaking further, Peller asserted that some people were trying to crucify him and asked if that was how he used to shake his mother at a home.

Addressing his critics, Peller, who planned a live session with Wizkid pointed out that he does not shake his mother at home.

He added that he does not greet his mother at times because she was always there for him.

Also in the recording, the TikToker said that he didn't know Burna Boy's mother before. He added that he met her during Nollywood actor, Timini's movie premiere.

Benny shades Peller

A social media influencer, Benny, criticised Peller for trying to shake the music star's mother.

Benny shared a video of how Seyi Vibez prostrated for Burna Boy's mother twice when he went to see her son.

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the TikToker. Here are some of the comments below:

@chichi_pepe stated:

"Eya werey. Tiktok don give u wings. I like as the woman ignore him."

@splendstar said:

"He didn’t really do anything wrong in that video, the woman probably don’t like his energy and don’t want to greet which is fine as salutation isn’t love but peller didn’t do wrong. He used two hands and even bend more than the other guys that got the handshake. Las las man no be God and peller089 Grace is here. "

@sceedbarms commented:

"You for just shut up, no be everything deserve response."

@olayemi_2990 reacted:

"Sha let Burnaboy catch you…you go feel the timberland that day."

Peller appreciates man who linked him up

Legit.ng had reported that Peller had shown appreciation to a man known as Afobaje for helping him.

The TikToker had been linked by Afobaje with Davido. In the video he made to his benefactor, he spoke glowingly about him and all he did.

His clip to Afobaje sparked reactions among fans in the comment section of his post as they shared their views about it.

