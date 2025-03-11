Babe Tee shared his side of things in the messy situation between himself, Ijoba Lande's wife and Lande

It will be recalled that Lande opened up about his marital struggles in a tell-it-all video via his official YouTube channel

Baba Tee had said he did not know that Lande’s wife was the one that Mary Gold had brought to his house, and he has shared an apology post

Ijoba Lande's online drama with Babe Tee has gained so much attention online and has sparked a major discourse on who is to be blamed.

Babe Tee had confessed to sleeping with a lady called Darasimi but claimed he had no idea that she was Lande's wife.

Baba Tee pleads with Ijoba Lande for sleeping with his wife. Credit: @babatee.1

Source: Instagram

The actor had initially stated that Lande told lies about him and poked him to provide evidence to prove he slept with his wife.

After all has been said and done, Babe Tee has issued another apology to Nigerians and asked them to please beg Ijoba Lande for him.

He stated that immorality wanted to bring him down at the peak of his career and that he is sorry for whatever this may have caused the parties involved.

Watch the video here:

How Nigerians reacted to Babe Tee's apology

Read some reactions below:

@teemama123 said:

"💯 % respect for you bro you’re not at fault nah she carry toto come with you at home👌Guys if you like come for me but I don already said what I said with my full chest 😜."

@mokeade01 said:

"Apology Accepted!!! It’s not ur fault! E sha ma shora fun Obirin sir!"

@laidebakare said:

"I don’t believe this story, you people play too much Han Han No naw. Ko possible joor. Shebi una sha wan trend ni?😂."

Fans react as Babe Tee issues another public apology. Credit: @babetee.1

Source: Instagram

@teemama123 said:

"@ijoba_lande1 my brother please forgive him,we beg you on his behalf 🙏❤️❤️.At least his not the one at fault una."

@bb_square01 said:

"Formal apology accepted but wetin you do no good ooo😢 Dara body count is plus one😂😂 how we wan erase that bayi😢😂. In summary , gbogbo yin o shi ni jeere last last noni ooo😂😂😂."

@bash_elesh said:

"No man is without sin so we forgive you bro. @ijoba_lande1 na man u be if u forgive ur fellow man."

@fash_nas said:

"You’re never to be blamed, but is nice making an apology video to Lande 👏."

Baba Tee shares how he met Lande's wife

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actor and comedian Baba Tee finally reacted to the allegation levelled against him by his junior colleague Ijoba Lande concerning his wife.

Speaking on the situation, Baba Tee said he had no idea that Lande's wife was a married woman and only met her through a lady called Mary Gold.

According to him, he did not have any affair with her and was caught by surprise when he saw Lande's call-out video. He requested evidence to prove his guilt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng