Portable Zazu, known for jumping on trends, has released a new song titled 'Truth or Dare' as he taunted Ijoba Lande

The Zeh Nation label boss also shared a fun video of him dancing to his new song as he marked his birthday

Portable Zazu's new song about the trending 'Truth or Dare' has stirred reactions from Nigerians, including actress Nkechi Blessing

Nigerian street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable Zazu, has dropped a new song about the trending 'Truth or Dare' phrase on social media.

Recall that 'Truth or Dare' went viral on social media following skit maker Ijoba Lande's allegations against his wife, Darasimi, whom he accused of sleeping with actor Baba Tee.

Portable wades into Ijoba Lande's marital saga as he releases a new song. Credit: portablebaeby/ijobalande

Source: Instagram

Amid the drama, Portable, whose baby mama, Ashabi Simple, is also an actress, had issued a warning to Baba Tee after he publicly admitted to sleeping with Lande’s wife.

Portable condemned Baba Tee for sleeping with another man’s wife before sternly warning against anybody sleeping with his baby mama and even rained curses on any man who would dare to try such.

Portable drops new song

The singer shared a video of him grooving to his new jam, which he rendered in Yoruba.

Portable taunts Ijoba Lande in Yoruba as he releases a new jam. Credit: ijobalande.

Source: Instagram

He also threw shades at Lande, singing about how his wife was taken away from him.

Portable, who also turned a new age on Wednesday, March 12, was seen dancing energetically to the new jam.

Watch video as Portable Zazu sings about 'Truth or Dare,' shades Ijoba Lande below:

In related news, Baba Tee, in his defence, shared how he met Ijoba Lande's wife, claiming he didn't know she was married.

Reactions trail Portable's song

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Portable's new video. Read the comments below:

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"TOH!"

thelegendaryhustler said:

"Low-key this boy is documenting issues with his brand of pajawiri music... It'll make sense many years to come."

adunola_________ said:

"The genre of your music should be tagged AFRO TRENDING AFRO EMERGENCY AFRO KINIMAJARO Ijogbon Of Africa."

ada_eze0003 commented:

"Zlatan put your name for song you Dey cry… is this song necessary."

officialcelebrity_shin reacted:

"Happy birthday Idan mi ❤️❤️ God will keep opening ways for you 😍 elevate never relegate."

charliy995 said:

"You day preach Watin you no fit do. ODE."

sbmkiddies_backup wrote:

"Hope no be the song wey portable wan use win Grammy award be this."

ajikegold36 reacted:

"Oloriburuku you no just get sense ode oponu ma person Dey nack your wife were."

crownnikky said:

"Hahahaahaha when they abuse you now , your body go dey hot ,, you can dish out but you can’t take it !! Portable be careful."

olami260 commented:

"Were Zlanta mention ur name u Dey cry if lande swear for you now you go still cry again osinwin olorin pajawiri with no lyrics."

Baba Tee begs Ijoba Lande

Legit.ng previously reported that Baba Tee apologised to Ijoba Lande.

According to Baba Tee, he never knew that the woman in question, Darasimi, was married to Lande. The actor expressed deep regret for his actions and added that women should be feared.

Baba Tee’s public apology to Ijoba Lande made the rounds on social media and triggered a series of comments from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng