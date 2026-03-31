Iyabo Ojo finally reacted after the buzz involving Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham at her movie premiere

The actress took a different approach, leaving fans and netizens with questions about the tension

The mum of two made a video post showing off the gorgeous attire she wore for her event

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has spoken out following the drama involving her colleagues Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham during the premiere of her latest movie, The Return of Arinzo.

The much-anticipated premiere, held on Sunday night, drew celebrities, fans, and industry insiders.

Iyabo Ojo reacts amid tension at her premiere and it’s not what you expect. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @funkejenifaakindele, @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Despite the tension between the two actresses, Iyabo chose to focus on gratitude, penning a heartfelt note to celebrate the success of her movie launch.

In her message, Iyabo expressed deep appreciation to everyone who contributed to the event’s success.

She thanked the organisers, co-executive producers, actors, crew members, PR team, glam team, hosts, media, vendors, event planners, and her entire team.

She also extended her gratitude to guests, celebrities, friends, loved ones, content creators, comedians, musicians, and family members who showed support by attending, buying tickets, creating content, praying, dancing, and celebrating with her.

“I want to start by giving thanks to God Almighty for making the premiere launch of The Return of Arinzo a beautiful success,” she wrote. “I won’t mention names as this write-up won’t be enough, but know that I appreciate every single one of you. I’m standing on all existing protocols and saying thank you.”

Iyabo further announced that The Return of Arinzo will officially hit cinemas nationwide on April 3, 2026, urging fans to spread the word.

Her calm and appreciative tone has been seen as a way of steering attention back to her work, even as Nollywood continues to buzz over the ongoing saga between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

See her post below:

How netizens reacted to Iyabo Ojo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_c33why_ said:

"I love you mummy❤️❤️❤️."

juxpriscyplus said:

"Congratulations to God's own favourite. London awaits o. 🙌🙌🔥👏👏 #thereturnofarinzomovie."

enioluwaofficial said:

"Let’s goooooo!!! Congratulations Mama. Opening weekend!!😍🔥."

fatma8five said:

"Mama congratulation thank god for the success of the premier😍😍😍."

ritadominic

"Beautiful! 🔥 Congratulations once again doll, all the best ❤️."

nancyisimeofficial said:

"Congratulations Aunty🥳❤️."

chidimokeme said:

"Queen Mother. Congratulations ❤️."

sharonowen100 said:

"YOU DID THAT!!!!! A NIGHT WAS HAD!!!!! EXPLOSIVE 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥."

habeebalagbe said:

"Congratulations ma ❤️❤️❤️."

isioma_yocambel said:

"You’re so beautiful queen mother 😍😍😍Congratulations🙌 you’ve done well🙌 you’re a good person and you show up for people always, that’s why a lot of people came through and show up for you 🙌God bless this particular project in jesus name 👏👏it’s sold out 💃💃💃💃."

isioma_yocambel said:

"If I no watch Arinzo make I know wetin cause am 😢😢😢omo this movie is a must watch bikonu."

Iyabo Ojo makes appreciative post amid tension between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Portable drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable reacted to a viral video of Iyabo Ojo speaking about single mothers and how they have succeeded despite backlash.

The actress stated that single mothers are doing well in life and that men are chasing after them. Portable questioned why she sent her daughter to her husband’s house in a grand ceremony instead of praying for her to become a single mother.

Source: Legit.ng