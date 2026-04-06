FG has launched a nationwide Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business Incubation Certification programme

The programme aimed at equipping Nigerian students with entrepreneurial and enterprise-building skills before graduation.

The training is designed to enable students to translate classroom knowledge into job creators rather than job seekers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Federal Government has launched the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business Incubation Certification (EIBIC) Programme.

According to a statement from the National Orientation Agency, the programme is a transformative initiative designed to equip Nigerian students with entrepreneurial skills and the capacity to build sustainable enterprises before graduation.

FG launches EIBIC programme to turn Nigerian students into job creators Photo: AFP

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It noted that the programme was first announced by the Federal Ministry of Education last week, on March 27, 2026.

NOA said:

"EIBIC reaffirms the government’s commitment to equipping students with industry-ready skills to drive national economic growth. It is part of a broader scheme by the federal government to reposition Nigeria’s educational system for innovation, enterprise and economic productivity by shifting learning towards practical, innovation-driven approaches that prepare students to become job creators."

EIBIC aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative which pay critical attention to the importance of practical skill acquisition among students, to enhance employability and self-reliance upon graduation. "

Speaking at the launch of the programme, the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, explained that the programme embeds entrepreneurship across all disciplines, enabling students to transform academic knowledge into viable ventures.

Stakeholders from academia and industry present at the launch highlighted the programme’s potential to drive innovation, strengthen enterprise development and reduce youth unemployment.

Currently implemented in selected universities, EIBIC will be expanded nationwide, providing mentorship, incubation support and opportunities for students to build scalable enterprises.

FG awards N2.25 billion to 45 student-led startups

In a related development, the federal government has awarded a total of N2.25 billion in venture capital grants to 45 student-led startups under the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG) programme, marking a major milestone in youth-driven innovation and entrepreneurship.

The beneficiaries were selected from 65 finalists, who emerged from an initial pool of over 30,000 applicants across more than 400 tertiary institutions nationwide, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges.

FG pushes innovation agenda with student-focused business training Photo: Presidency

Source: Facebook

The grants, up to N50 million per startup in equity-free funding, were presented at the UNDP Innovation Hub in Ikoyi, Lagos, concluding the programme’s inaugural cohort.

The 45 winning startups were selected after completing an intensive venture development bootcamp held from March 26 to March 29, 2026.

FG launches another opportunity for youths

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has also flagged off a free nationwide training programme aimed at equipping 10 million Nigerians with financial literacy and inclusion skills.

The initiative, prioritising women and youth, focuses on essential financial skills, digital competencies, and investment knowledge to support sustainable wealth creation in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Source: Legit.ng