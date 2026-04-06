Four ministers resigned from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet to pursue their ambitions in the 2027 general elections

Yusuf Tuggar and Sa'idu Alkali aim for governorship positions in Bauchi and Gombe States under the ruling APC

Presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on Saturday, January 16, 2027, while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A total of four ministers have resigned from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, with some appointees also stepping down.

The ministers resigned before the Tuesday, March 31, 2026, deadline to contest for various positions in the 2027 elections.

Four ministers resign from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Those who resigned from their appointments between March 30 and 31, under President Tinubu’s directive, include Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of Labour and Productivity, who plans to return to the National Assembly representing Abia State; Sa’idu Alkali, Minister of Transportation, aiming to contest the Kano governorship election; and Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stepping down to pursue Bauchi State’s governorship. The fourth is Kebbi-born Yusuf Sununu, Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, who previously represented Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri federal constituency of Kebbi in the House of Representatives.

As reported by Vanguard on Monday, April 6, 2026, below are the four Tinubu’s ministers who resigned from their positions to pursue political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu’s appointees who resigned

Yusuf Sununu resigns as minister

Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, resigned in March to pursue a political career in Kebbi State.

Sununu said he stepped down in line with the country’s rules for political office seekers, Vanguard noted.

Yusuf Tuggar quits ministerial role

Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has officially resigned from President Tinubu’s administration, signalling his intention to contest Bauchi State’s 2027 governorship election.

Confirming the development, Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed that Tuggar submitted his resignation letter, in line with a presidential directive requiring all political appointees seeking elective office to step down before the March 31, 2026, deadline.

Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali becomes ex-minister

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali, resigned from President Tinubu’s cabinet, the State House media office revealed.

The resignation comes just hours before the March 31, 2026, deadline set by the president for political appointees seeking elective offices to step down.

Alkali, who hails from Gombe State, announced his decision after meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in March.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha dumps Labour Ministry

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha resigned as minister of state for labour and employment, according to Daily Trust.

Onyejeocha announced her resignation in a letter shared on her social media platforms, three days after the March 31 deadline set by the president.

Has Tinubu's minister of power resigned?

Recall that President Tinubu's power minister, Adebayo Adelabu, denied the reports of his resignation from the cabinet following the presidential directive.

The minister's purported resignation had been linked to his gubernatorial ambition in Oyo State, where he first gave a trial in the 2023 general elections.

Adelabu recently came under heavy criticism following a week-long power outage in the country, a situation he attributed to shortage of gas supply.

Adebayo Adelabu confirms he has not resigned as power minister. Photo credit: @BayoAdelabu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu announces 8 appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Senator Ibrahim Ida, a former Katsina Central lawmaker, as the chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, disclosed the development in a statement.

The president also announced the nomination of seven people to fill the vacant positions of commissioners in the NPC.

Source: Legit.ng