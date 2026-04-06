The Kwara chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria holds special prayers for Senator Saliu Mustapha and other important personalities in the state

Bishop Adewole, the state chairman of CAN, commends Mustapha for his consistent support and promotion of religious harmony

Prayers were also offered for other contributors during the Kwara CAN Easter Picnic Programme

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara state, on Monday, April 6, held special prayers for the senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Saliu Mustapha, and other individuals in appreciation of their support for the Christian community.

The prayers were offered during the Kwara CAN Easter Picnic Programme held at Budo Jesu in Ilorin, the state capital.

Kwara CAN recognises Senator Saliu Mustapha's support. Photo credit: @RealMallamSaliu

Source: Twitter

CAN says Saliu Mustapha promotes religious harmony

Speaking at the event, the state chairman of CAN, Bishop Sunday Timothy Adewole, said the gesture was in recognition of Senator Mustapha’s consistent support and goodwill towards Christians in the state.

He described the senator as dependable and accommodating, noting that he has continued to provide assistance whenever the need arises, while also promoting religious harmony.

“Senator Saliu Mustapha deserves commendation. He is always there for us and consistently comes through whenever he is needed, despite being a Muslim,” Adewole said.

He added that the senator contributed to this year’s Easter celebration through the provision of hundreds of packs of customised table water, drinks, and fuel for transportation, among other items.

Easter celebration: Pastor prays for donors

Leading the special prayers, the founder of the Resolution Church of Christ, Primate (Dr.) M.S. Olobatoke prayed for divine protection, sustained prosperity, and greater elevation for the senator and other contributors.

“I pray that no hand of the enemy will ever touch you. Wherever the resources you use to support us come from, may they never run dry, in Jesus’ name,” he said.

“No power of this world or of the enemy shall overcome you. Wherever you aspire to reach in life, may God take you there, and may you not fall on your journey to glory.

“Your work and business shall not fail. As you seek higher positions, may God grant your desires and elevate you,” he added.

Other individuals recognised and prayed for at the event included the Chairman/CEO of Tuyil Pharmaceuticals, Senior Apostle Oluwole Awotuyi, Pastor (Dr.) Olatunde Oladokun of SEAP Holdings Company Ltd, and Hon. Saka Eletu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Mustapha chairs the Senate Committee on Agricultural Production Services and Rural Development and is one of the leading aspirants in the 2027 governorship race in Kwara state.

Kwara CAN prays for Senator Saliu Mustapha amid the Easter 2026 celebrations. Photo credit: @RealMallamSaliu

Source: Twitter

Saliu Mustapha gets ₦100m donation to buy APC form

In another report, Young entrepreneurs and SME leaders in Kwara state, under the aegis of Corporate Kwara, have pledged to buy the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial nomination form for Senator Saliu Mustapha ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that the group pledged this during a courtesy visit to the senator’s office in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Sunday, April 5.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the coordinator of the forum, Mallam Abdulmajeed Olayinka Idilobe, said the group has set aside a minimum of ₦100 million to purchase the APC nomination form.

Source: Legit.ng