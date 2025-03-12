Nigerian skit maker Ijoba Lande has updated netizens about his beef with Nollywood actor Baba Tee

Nigerian skitmaker Ijoba Lande has finally forgiven Nollywood actor Babatunde Bernard Tayo aka Baba Tee.

On March 12, 2025, days after Ijoba Lande cried out on social media about Baba Tee sleeping with his wife, Darasimi, the skit maker had a change of heart on the matter.

Recall that Baba Tee finally admitted to sleeping with Lande’s wife after initially denying that anything happened between them.

In a new development, Ijoba Lande took to his Instagram page to share a video announcing that he had let go of his issues with Baba Tee.

According to the skit maker, he has forgiven Baba Tee from the bottom of his heart and he wants love to lead. Lande said:

“Thank you so much everyone for your concern and support. I want to use this opportunity to say Baba Tee, I swear to Almighty Allah, from the bottom of my heart, I’ve forgiven and forgotten, God bless you my brother, one love.”

Ijoba Lande also accompanied the video with a caption reiterating that he had forgiven Baba Tee for sleeping with his wife. He wrote:

“No body above mistakes and we are not God @babatee.1 one love ❤️.”

Reactions as Ijoba Lande forgives Baba Tee

Ijoba Lande’s announcement about forgiving Baba Tee made the rounds online and Nigerians shared their hot takes on the new development:

Iam_kingsammiracle said:

“God will never let you down Lande. Stay strong 💪.”

Saheed117 said:

“Life of an adult. Settling the quarrel between both of you is really cool.. bless up 🦾.”

Berryloadedxx said:

“You can forgive but you can never forget 😂.”

Yokeegilla wrote:

“To think that he was the one begging his wife not to leave in the first place. E no dey easy but love lead. ❤️🙏🏿”

Sir__angel said:

“Is this really true, e don reach way them day use wife catch cruise 🤔.”

Abasstopboy said:

“You can forgive them .. But the wife shouldn’t be ur woman again .. Let her find her way.”

jagztrade.ng wrote:

“Forgive but don’t forget.”

Okrote4real wrote:

“This is not in his right senses.”

Michaelz_edwardz wrote:

“Some people don't understand how easy it is for most men to move on. We forgive easily, so far you own up to ur ills. I feel both the dogger n dog owner are sincere in both videos of apology and acceptance. May Allah forgive them this fasting period. 😏”

Mideh_candy wrote:

“Next time baba tee hears truth or dare😂o ma ja pa.”

Hibeekay9090 wrote:

“Forgive yes , forget, I no sure.”

Citizen_stev said:

“Better not take her back.”

Women donate money to Ijoba Lande's wife

In other news, Legit.ng that to the surprise of many, some Nigerian women have decided to donate money to Lande’s wife, Darasimi.

Since the news erupted, Baba Tee, Lande and Darasimi were faced with serious backlash on social media. However, some groups of women have decided that the skitmaker’s philandering wife also needs financial support.

During a TikTok live, some of these women gathered to defend why they wanted to donate money to Darasimi after they were called out for it.

