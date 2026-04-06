Emmanuel Obasi revealed that he reached out to Yul Edochie in 2022, cautioning him against allowing a woman to bring him down

Obasi likened his situation to the biblical Joseph of Arimathea helping Jesus with the cross, claiming Yul "took over the cross" from him

The ex-husband asserted that while he has found his freedom, Yul Edochie is currently "caged" due to his choices

The lingering drama surrounding Nollywood stars Yul Edochie and Judy Austin has taken a fresh turn after her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, released a message he claimed to have sent to the actor years ago.

Obasi revealed that he had warned Yul as far back as 2022, advising him not to allow a woman to bring him down. According to him, the actor neither responded to the message nor took his advice seriously.

Now, years after the controversial relationship became public, Obasi says events have unfolded in a way that validates his earlier concerns.

Emmanuel Obasi says that he reached out to Yul Edochie in 2022, cautioning him against allowing a woman to bring him down. Photos: Judy Austin/Emmanuel Obasi.

Source: Instagram

In a strongly worded post, he explained that he had attempted to caution Yul during the early days of the situation. However, he claimed the message was ignored.

He wrote that he had watched everything unfold quietly but now felt compelled to speak, insisting that the actor stepped into a situation that he himself had carried before.

According to him, he has since moved on and now considers himself free, while implying that Yul is dealing with the consequences.

“I am free, and he is caged. I warned him,” he stated.

He said that just like Joseph helped Jesus carry the cross, Yul “took over” the burden from him. However, he argued that while one act was done with genuine intention, the other was not.

The comparison added a dramatic tone to his message, suggesting that the actress willingly stepped into a difficult situation and must now bear the weight of it.

He further hinted that he remained grateful that the situation had shifted, implying that he was relieved not to be part of it anymore.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Judy Austin's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Comfort Chizoba stated:

"The only man that chopped everything and left the chaff for Yul to manage. Na man you be Prof."

Vivian Anurika Soseipiriala shared:

"If someone had told juju that one day Mr Obasi will be on the internet she would have never believed, never underestimate anybody. Ride on Prof, hold them tight on their necks hahahaha."

Precious Nwachukwu commented:

"Mr Obasi drag her well well, don't mind wat people are saying, them and Yul Edochie are birds of same feathers"

Judy Austin and Emmanuel Obasi were once married. Photo: Judy Austin.

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng also reported that actress Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie sparked reactions.

Oboli announced that May made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3. Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action didn't go well with many of May's supporters.

Source: Legit.ng