The German government published a list of countries whose citizens do not need an airport transit visa when passing through German airports

Holders of valid visas and residence permits from EU, Schengen, and select non-European countries fall under the exemptions

Family members of EU citizens with freedom of movement rights are also covered under Germany's airport transit visa exemptions

Germany has published official guidance listing the categories of travellers who are exempt from needing an airport transit visa when passing through German airports in 2026.

The information, published by the German government, outlines who qualifies for the exemption and under what conditions. The guidance applies to individuals transiting through German airports without entering German territory.

Germany names countries exempt from the airport transit visa requirement. Photo credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

Who is exempt from Germany's airport transit visa

According to the official guidance, the following categories of travellers do not need an airport transit visa:

1. Holders of valid visas and national residence permits issued by EU and Schengen states.

2. Holders of certain national residence permits from Andorra, Japan, Canada, San Marino, and the United States of America.

3. Holders of valid visas issued by EEA countries — which include EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland — as well as visas issued by Japan, Canada, and the United States of America.

4. Family members of EU citizens who are entitled to freedom of movement.

This group includes spouses, registered partners, children, and grandchildren under the age of 21, as well as parents and grandparents, provided they are financially maintained by the EU citizen.

What travellers should know before flying through Germany

The exemptions are tied strictly to the type of document a traveller holds, not simply their nationality. A traveller from a country that ordinarily requires an airport transit visa may still qualify for an exemption if they hold one of the listed valid visas or residence permits from the specified countries.

Germany notes that certain exceptions apply to some of the countries covered by its airport transit visa rules, meaning travellers should verify their specific situation before booking connecting flights through German airports.

Anyone transiting through a German airport who does not fall within the categories above and whose nationality requires an airport transit visa must obtain one before travel. Failing to hold the correct documentation can result in being denied boarding at the point of departure.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had released a list of 20 countries whose citizens must get an airport transit visa.

Requirements for German residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had published the requirements for its 18-month residence permit.

According to the German government's official portal for skilled immigration, Make it in Germany, third-country nationals who have completed their studies are eligible to apply for this permit, which gives them up to 18 months to find suitable work.

During that period, holders are free to take up any type of employment while continuing their job search.

Source: Legit.ng