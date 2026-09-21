The Government of Canada announced a major funding commitment for Black-led and Black-serving organisations at the National Black Canadians Summit in Winnipeg

The Black Canadian Communities Program builds on a previous initiative that has funded more than 3,000 projects across Canada since 2019

The Michaëlle Jean Foundation also received over $800,000 to support the 2026 Summit and a youth grants initiative

The Government of Canada has announced a new, dedicated funding programme for Black communities, unveiling a $135.7 million commitment over five years at the National Black Canadians Summit in Winnipeg.

Minister of Jobs and Families, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, made the announcement on behalf of the federal government, officially launching the Black Canadian Communities Programme. The investment, which begins in the 2026-27 fiscal year, will be followed by $27.1 million (N36.05 billion) annually.

Canada announces programme for Black Canadian Communities. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Black Canadian Communities programme covers

The new programme is designed to support projects that directly benefit Black children and families, while also helping Black-led, Black-serving, and Black-focused organisations secure funding, strengthen their internal capacity, and extend their reach within local communities.

It succeeds the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, which has been operational since 2019 and backed more than 3,000 projects nationwide. Since 2018, Canada's total commitment to empowering Black communities has surpassed $1 billion (approximately N1.33 trillion), covering physical and mental health, socio-economic welfare, and broader community infrastructure.

The federal government also co-sponsored the second United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from January 2025 to December 2034, reflecting a longer-term policy commitment to racial equity.

Michaëlle Jean Foundation receives separate funding

Alongside the main programme, the federal government is directing more than $800,000 to the Michaëlle Jean Foundation. The funds will help cover the costs of hosting the 2026 National Black Canadians Summit itself, as well as supporting the Foundation's Power of Youth Initiative, which provides grants to youth-led organisations and equips young people to drive positive change in their communities.

Speaking about the announcement, Minister Hajdu said Black organisations and community leaders across the country are already doing significant work to support families and create opportunities, and that the new programme is intended to reinforce that leadership rather than replace it.

"The Black Canadian Communities Program builds on that leadership by investing in community-driven solutions that help remove barriers and create a more inclusive and prosperous future for Black Canadians and for all Canadians," she said.

Details on how organisations can apply for grants and contributions under the programme are expected to be made available in the coming months.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the age requirement for citizens of 36 countries eligible for its Work and Travel Scheme.

Canada announces rule on crossing border

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned two new border rules, including surtaxes on some US goods and temporary health measures linked to an Ebola outbreak. The updated guidance also reminds travellers to prepare their documents, declarations and personal belongings before arriving.

For Nigerians planning to visit or relocate to Canada, the changes could affect what they bring and how they move through the border. With officers able to carry out secondary checks and examine digital devices, knowing the rules ahead of time may help travellers avoid a stressful arrival.

Source: Legit.ng