The UK government has released its updated global universities list for the High Potential Individual visa, covering qualifications awarded between November 2025 and October 2026

The list covers 80 universities across more than 15 countries, including the United States, China, Australia, and several European nations

It is noteworthy that Nigerian graduates who studied at any of the listed institutions may qualify to apply for the UK HPI visa

The United Kingdom government has published an updated list of 80 global universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, covering qualifications awarded between November 1, 2025 and October 31, 2026.

The list was last updated on November 4, 2025, and is available on the UK government's official website.

UK publishes 80 universities recognised for High Potential Individual visa applications. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth

Source: Getty Images

The HPI visa allows graduates of top-ranked global universities to live and work in the UK without a job offer.

UK HPI visa: Full list of eligible universities

The 80 universities on the 2025 HPI global list, arranged alphabetically, are:

1. Australian National University (ANU), Australia.

2. Boston University, United States.

3. Brown University, United States.

4. California Institute of Technology (Caltech), United States.

5. Carnegie Mellon University, United States.

6. City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), Hong Kong.

7. Columbia University, United States.

8. Cornell University, United States.

9. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands.

10. Duke University, United States.

11. EPFL - Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland.

12. ETH Zurich, Switzerland.

13. Fudan University, China.

14. Harvard University, United States.

15. Heidelberg University, Germany.

16. Institut Polytechnique de Paris, France.

17. Johns Hopkins University, United States.

18. Karolinska Institute, Sweden.

19. KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden.

20. KU Leuven, Belgium.

21. Kyoto University, Japan.

22. Lund University, Sweden.

23. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States.

24. McGill University, Canada.

25. Monash University, Australia.

26. Nanjing University, China.

27. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Singapore.

28. National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore.

29. New York University (NYU), United States.

30. Northwestern University, United States.

31. Peking University, China.

32. Princeton University, United States.

33. PSL University, France.

34. Purdue University - West Lafayette, United States.

35. Seoul National University, South Korea.

36. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China.

37. Sorbonne University, France.

38. Stanford University, United States.

39. Technical University of Munich, Germany.

40. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong.

41. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong.

42. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong.

43. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

44. The University of Melbourne, Australia.

45. The University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia.

46. The University of Queensland, Australia.

47. The University of Texas at Austin, United States.

48. The University of Tokyo, Japan.

49. Tsinghua University, China.

50. Université Paris-Saclay, France.

51. University of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

52. University of Bonn, Germany.

53. University of British Columbia, Canada.

54. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States.

55. University of California, Irvine, United States.

56. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States.

57. University of California, San Diego (UCSD), United States.

58. University of California, Santa Barbara, United States.

59. University of Chicago, United States.

60. University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

61. University of Groningen, Netherlands.

62. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, United States.

63. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, United States.

64. University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, United States.

65. University of Munich (LMU Munich), Germany.

66. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, United States.

67. University of Pennsylvania, United States.

68. University of Science and Technology of China, China.

69. University of Southern California, United States.

70. University of Sydney, Australia.

71. University of Toronto, Canada.

72. University of Washington, United States.

73. University of Wisconsin-Madison, United States.

74. University of Zurich, Switzerland.

75. Uppsala University, Sweden.

76. Vanderbilt University, United States.

77. Washington University in St Louis, United States.

78. Yale University, United States.

79. Yonsei University, South Korea.

80. Zhejiang University, China.

What the UK HPI visa offers

The HPI visa is designed for graduates of highly ranked universities outside the UK who wish to work or look for work in Britain.

Unlike many UK work visas, it does not require a sponsoring employer, making it particularly attractive for young professionals seeking to build careers in the UK.

Graduates whose degrees were awarded within the qualifying period by any of the listed institutions are eligible to apply.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published a list of 307 jobs eligible for its Skilled Worker visa.

Conditions for UK graduate visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published the conditions for its graduate visa.

The requirements were published on the official UK government website and apply to applications made in 2026.

The government noted that applicants who are unsure whether their institution has reported their course completion to the Home Office should contact their education provider directly to confirm.

Source: Legit.ng