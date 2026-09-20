Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru unfollowed her husband, 2Baba, on Instagram on Sunday, September 20, 2026

The quiet social media move came weeks after 2Baba unfollowed her following a publicised club confrontation

Natasha was noticeably absent from 2Baba's 51st birthday celebration, raising fresh questions about their marriage

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has unfollowed music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, on Instagram, in what many observers are reading as the latest sign of trouble in their high-profile marriage.

A search of her following list on Sunday, September 20, 2026, returned "No results found" when the handle `official2baba` was entered, confirming she no longer follows her husband on the platform.

Natasha Osawaru takes action against singer 2Baba weeks after he unfollowed her. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The development appears to be a direct response to 2Baba's own social media move. According to viral reports, the Afrobeats icon had quietly unfollowed Natasha in the weeks following a publicised confrontation between the two at an Abuja nightclub on August 7, 2026. Natasha's reciprocal unfollow on Sunday drew immediate attention online.

The timing made the move all the more striking. 2Baba had celebrated his 51st birthday surrounded by his seven children, family, and close friends, with Natasha noticeably absent from the event.

A screenshot of Natasha Osawaru's page is below:

Reactions trail Natasha Osawaru's silent move against 2Baba weeks after he unfollowed her. Credit: honnatashaosawaru.

Source: Instagram

Idibia still on Natasha's Instagram bio

Despite the unfollow, one detail has kept fans guessing: Natasha has not removed the name "Idibia" from her Instagram bio. The surname remains clearly visible on her profile, a fact that has sparked its own wave of commentary about where the couple truly stand.

Here are some of the reactions on Instagram below:

@lovy_annie said:

"Las las, na everybody go chop breakfast"

@gifttypatrick_ wrote:

"E remain make she commot that Capital Letter of DIBIA in her Bio."

@stylezluxury_empire commented:

"Idibia still dey her bio. She will follow back."

@major2634562 reacted:

"Make she remove d idibia"

@kswissluxuryhair shared:

"She unfollowed but she no gree comot idibia from her name"

2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi celebrates him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pero Adeniyi, one of the baby mamas of Afrobeats icon 2Baba, made a quiet but notable move on social media as the singer celebrated a major milestone.

In response, Pero was among the many social media users who liked the post, a small but telling gesture that caught attention.

The interaction comes weeks after 2Baba himself extended a warm, public greeting to Pero.

Source: Legit.ng