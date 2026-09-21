Toyin Abraham attempted to kneel before her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, at her Bestie Jesu Concert 2026 in Lagos on September 19

Ajeyemi quickly stepped in before she could fully lower herself, and the couple shared a warm hug and kiss in front of attendees

The moment gained widespread attention online, coming shortly after rumours of marital trouble that the actress had publicly dismissed

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham had a surprise visitor at her Bestie Jesu Concert 2026, and her instinctive response to seeing him set the internet talking.

A video from the praise and worship event, held on September 19 at Red Carpet Hall in Maroko, Lekki, Lagos, captured the actress beginning to lower herself to the ground in a traditional Yoruba kneeling gesture the moment she spotted her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, near the stage.

Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, share a sweet moment at Bestie Jesu Concert 2026. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Before she could complete the act, Kolawole Ajeyemi stepped forward and lifted her up, pulling her into a warm embrace.

The couple then shared a kiss as guests watched and filmed the exchange.

Toyin Abraham's long-held tradition of kneeling

For Toyin Abraham, kneeling before her husband and elders is far from a performance.

The actress has spoken about the practice on multiple occasions, defending it against critics who viewed it as excessive, and stating that it is a value rooted in her upbringing that she plans to pass down to the next generation.

The moment carries additional significance given recent events.

Just weeks before the concert, commentator Bukky Jesse made claims online that the couple were facing marital difficulties and that Toyin Abraham had relocated to a separate residence.

The actress swiftly pushed back, invoking a spiritual declaration that divorce was not in their future and affirming that their union remained solid.

The couple married in 2019 and are parents to a son together.

Watch the moment Toyin Abraham tried to kneel for her husband in public in the X video below:

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's viral moment

The clip sparked largely warm reactions across social media, with many praising both Toyin Abraham's disposition and her husband's response.

@AdeyemiKun5808 wrote:

"One thing have observed about toying is that she's a respectful wife to her husband."

@Nobdylikeschima commented:

"That's the kind of husband who'll still let her be respectful at home but won't let her hit the floor in public. Soft power move."

@vikkyabide said:

"Make she sha respect him for house as she dey do for outside. Becus women sabi whine ehn"

@69loos3canon shared:

"Your king is your king anywhere you see him"

@ellabosslady_ wrote:

"Yoruba people and respect"

@TBerry574359 stated:

"She really get respect fr"

@Akinmoyede4872 added:

"Wow that's a good gesture you can tell how she respects him at home"

Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi attract attention with traditional greetings at a Lagos event. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham shares miscarriage experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham moved the audience at the Bestie Jesu Concert 2026 in Lagos to tears after sharing her experience of losing a pregnancy while filming a movie.

The actress said her husband was away, and she did not want to worry her elderly mother, leaving her to face the difficult moment with limited support.

Toyin said she called Pastor Bolaji Idowu for prayers, and he later sent her millions of naira to cover the medical expenses for the evacuation procedure.

Source: Legit.ng