Baba Tee has finally met with his arch enemy Ijoba Lande after the skit maker claimed he slept with his wife

In a video shared by the actor, the two of them hugged and had some discussions and Ijoba Lande prostrated for him

Fans were impressed by the maturity of the two moviemakers and applauded their gesture in the comment section

It seemed skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde, better known as Ijoba Lande, and Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee, have put the enmity between them behind and embraced peace going by a video which surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Ijoba Lande had claimed that Baba Tee was responsible for the crash of his marriage as he called him out.

In a recording shared by the actor, he and Ijoba Lande met at an undisclosed location and hugged each other.

They were seen having discussions while some people were present with them. After discussing, Ijoba Lande prostrated for Baba Tee, and they hugged each other again.

Baba Tee pens appreciation note

In the caption of his post, the comic actor appreciated Ijoba Lande for forgiving him and said peace would reign.

He prayed that Allah would continue to bless their hustles.

Recall that Ijoba Lande had ranted for a while online while granting an interview about the actor.

He claimed that he would have been arrested and jailed if he did not have evidence against Baba Tee.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Baba Tee's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Babe Tee about his meeting with Ijoba Lande. Here are some of the comments below:

@akomsbamo66 commented:

"Chaiiii, woman Don suffer. Make nna no blame Sofia for billing in lambo ."

@rachycakes_nd_pastries reacted:

"Omo this Baba Tee nah real legend, it really shows he doesn’t have mind for grudges."

@koye.ccfr shared:

"This is why I advise ladies against infidelity. Men would always connect thereafter ."

@starboy_fb commented:

"Man to man ! Na so e suppose be!!! Baba tee and Landee thanks for handling everything well."

@akinolaakano1 wrote:

"Just make a film together titled ‘Truth or Dare’ and watch the views go mad! Monetize this reconciliation."

@mayowadaramola_a shared:

"If you are close to Baba Tee you would knw / see how amazing of a person he is, jokes apart he is a cool guy, thanks to lande, peace and love ."

@oblack_collection_wears said:

"I swaer to God Ijoba lande is a good person bro I give kudos to you believe one love."

Lande reacts to Baba Tee's apology

Legit.ng had reported that Ijoba Lande had finally reacted after Baba Tee apologised for his wrong doing by sleeping with his wife.

Lande stated that he had more evidence that his ex-wife still slept with Baba Tee after their truth or dare game.

The funny man disclosed that more men also slept with his wife, and he promised to share the names of the people. He challenged them to sue him to court after he must have ruined their names.

