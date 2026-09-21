Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido disclosed his largest single expenditure ever during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo

The $11 million admission came during a casual late-night session on September 20 into September 21, 2026, and spread rapidly online

Fans and social media users flooded the comments with reactions, many stunned by the scale of the one-time outlay

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has stunned fans after casually disclosing that his single biggest purchase ever cost him $11 million.

The admission came during a Twitch livestream alongside streamer Enzo, which ran through the night of September 20 into the early hours of September 21, 2026.

Davido opens up about his $11 million biggest-ever single purchase during a livestream. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Short clips from the broadcast circulated widely online, capturing Davido making the comment while seated with associates as a live chat exploded with reactions.

He stated the figure without hesitation, offering no elaboration on what the purchase actually was, which only added fuel to the conversation.

What could Davido have bought?

The lack of detail sparked immediate speculation.

Davido is well known for his taste in luxury vehicles and custom commissions, and some followers suggested the sum could point to a high-end property, possibly a condo in Atlanta.

Others pushed back, noting that none of his known vehicles is valued anywhere near that figure.

The livestream itself was a wide-ranging session that included music from Davido's recent catalogue, casual conversation, and interaction with those present.

Davido had publicised the stream beforehand, but it was the $11 million moment that dominated post-broadcast discussion.

Whatever Davido spent the $11 million on, the comment has cemented his reputation as one of the biggest spenders in the African music industry. The exact nature of the purchase remains unconfirmed.

Watch Davido speak about his biggest one-time purchase in the X video below:

Fans react to Davido's $11 million purchase

The revelation drew a sharp mix of disbelief, admiration, and scepticism across social media.

@ann_omatf wrote:

"$11 million as a single purchase is insane money. Whatever he bought must have been something serious."

@naija2capeblog noted:

"The way he said $11 million with zero hesitation is the real flex. Not even a smile. Just 'this is what I did.' December cannot come fast enough."

@komixiona4 joked:

"OBO no be there papa mate de go only try 😂😂😂"

@promiseedwin10 took a different angle entirely:

"You people should build industries and factory, give back to the society who made you. Create Job opportunities and stop blabbing."

@ayumzi said:

"Eleven million dollars may sound too huge to be real, but then, it's Davido. He even beckoned on one of his retinues, should in case. The dude is surrounded with access to liquid, and he himself has huge liquid assets too... But for a fact, he doesn't own a Bugatti, and none of his vehicles are worth that much — it sounds suspicious."

Davido sparks reactions after disclosing his $11 million biggest purchase to date. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido lists his luxurious car collection, shares why he is done buying more

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music superstar Davido gave fans a glimpse into his impressive luxury car collection while explaining why he has decided to stop buying more vehicles for the rest of 2026.

The singer, who made the disclosure during a recent conversation with Davrel, said his garage currently houses three Rolls-Royces, two Lamborghinis and three Mercedes-Maybachs, bringing the total number of luxury vehicles to eight as he spoke about his expensive taste in automobiles and his current priorities.

Davido explained that he is now focusing his attention on his $70 million house in Eko Atlantic, saying he is done buying cars for the year as he shifts his priorities towards his property rather than adding more vehicles to his already extensive collection.

Source: Legit.ng