The conversation between Davido's baby mama and a toaster has surfaced online and fans are reacting to it

In the post, the man asked if he can take her on a date, and she said that the kind of date she goes on must require a passport

The man also said that he has been seeing her in his dream and asked if they can make it a reality

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has sparked massive reactions with the kind of response she gave to a toaster.

In their conversation on Snapchat, the lady embroiled in a messy court case with her baby daddy was asked by the man if they can go on a date.

In response, Momodu said that she only goes on dates that required a passport.

Toaster shares his dream

In another message sent to the mother of one, who recently praised her daughter, the admirer said that he saw Momodu in his dream. He asked if they can make it a reality.

In response, Momodu said that she was afraid because of the kind of flag she saw on the man's name.

After she didn't get another response from the man, Sophia Momodu noted that she was in Europe at the moment. She asked the admirer to give her a minute of his time.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Momodu's post

Reactions have trailed the kind of response Sophia Momodu gave to her toaster. Here are some of the comments below:

@adeniketitiobaoye:

"Whatever. Having standard helps. It reduces the number of riffraffs that can access her."

@trapspottt:

"All these baby mamas have the highest standards."

@clintonnwokolo:

"Nah God save Davido."

@onyitex74:

"Wetin David run leave na him you get mind put head .'

@sugachi04:

"Anyhow e be, men dey."

@nawticake8:

"Welcome back to the streets aunty Sophia."

@chunli922:

"Setting your standards helps a lot."

@8400emma:

"Marketing strategy."

@elochukwuuzoeto:

"One trip, one baby daddy. Let's go."

@berryblaast_01:

"Rent na 27 million,i hope they know."

Davido reacts to Sophia Momodu's allegation

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian musician star had reacted hours after his estranged lover Sophia Momodu released a series of documents indicting him.

One of Chivido fan pages created to help promote Davido's wedding reacted to Sophia's allegation, which stated that Davido was her bedmate.

In the post, “Endurance Pro Max” was written on Momodu's allegation, and Davido reacted to the comment by clicking the like button.

