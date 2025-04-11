Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has shared pictures of her at a Nigerian TV station, where she was hosted as a guest

Many of Sophia Momodu's fans and supporters, while gushing about her, however, threw subtle shades at Davido's wife, Chioma

This comes a few days after Davido, in a viral video, praised Chioma for being an understanding wife by not granting interviews

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama to sing David Adeleke Davido recently returned online to share pictures of her at a Nigerian TV station.

The mum of one announced she was a guest on one of the TV station shows as she shared how much she enjoyed her time being on air.

Sharing pictures of her with some media personalities, Sophia wrote in a caption,

" I enjoyed my time with the good people of @tvc.entertainment on #RealityCheck it was nonstop laughs with @tolu_lamidi & the crew."

See Sophia Momodu's pictures as she appears on TVC below:

Fans shade Davido's Chioma over Sophia Momodu's post

A look at Sophia's comment section showed many of her fans praising, with some gushing about her beauty.

However, others chose to throw subtle shades at Davido's wife, Chioma

Recall that the DMW label boss made headlines after appreciating his wife for being understanding.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Davido spoke highly of his wife, he praised her for being ‘understanding’ and for not chasing clout online or granting interviews.

According to the singer, most people would go online to rant about their husbands’ excesses, but she doesn’t.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Sophia Momodu's fans and followers. Read the comments below:

aaanshow wrote:

"Na because of you frogido they talk say my wife no dey grant interview, can she express herself."

pellannaji said:

"You are giving them sleepless nights na so they be doing interviews. They are not happy. Carry yourself Sophie. You bet them at their own game."

officialnomy_g said:

"Mama post no body can stop your shining, you re indeed a strong and elegant woman."

sophiamomodu_lovers wrote:

"The interview go sweet with that demure voice we know get man voice over here, big Sophia not the little."

rasheedat14 said:

"Keep making us proud. There was a time u were silent n leave a private life for ur daughter. thank God you are now coming out to show us the stuff u are made of. We respect you for u you are Mama Imada keep exploring."

realopeolofin wrote:

"Sophia that’s not timid !!! How will you be a star and people won’t want to interview you my Queen??? Give me some bold and fierce woman."

cuteloveroflove said:

"Keep giving room for meaningful and educative interviews that people will gain and learn from❤ one and only @thesophiamomodu ...Mama Imade, the mother that mother their mother in million fold."

Sophia Momodu reacts to admirer's post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported the response that Sophia Momodu gave to an admirer that amazed her fans.

A man had asked if he could take her on a date, and she responded that the kind she goes on must require a passport.

"All these baby mamas have the highest standards," a netizen said.

