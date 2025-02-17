Sophia Momodu and one of her colleagues on the Real Housewives of Lagos engaged in a heated argument on the show

Dabota had planned a boat cruise for all the housewives and Momodu decided to get her own boat

Fans were divided in the comment section as they argued to picked sides between the two warring parties

A video has captured how Sophia Momodu and Dabota Lawson fought on one of the episodes of Real Housewives of Lagos.

Lawson had organised a boat cruise for all housewives on the show however, Momodu decided to get her own separate boat and some housewives left Dabota and Diiadem in the yacht she got for all the housewives.

Sophia Momodu, Dabota Lawson exchange words. Photo credit@thesophiamomodu/@dabotalawson

Source: Instagram

An argument started after Momodu got her separate yacht. Sophia Momodu, who had a fight with her baby father, told Dabota that she was used to soft life, so she had to get her own boat.

Sophia Momodu shares reason for her action

Sharing the reason for her action, Sophia said she does not like the room she was given on the yacht.

However, Dabota would have none of what Sophia was saying as she told her she was not supposed to be rude to a host.

Dabota also told Sophia that she does not care about her tantrums, she warned her to keep her energy far away from her. She also advised her to put the negative energy on the boat she hired.

Recall that past editions of the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) were also filled with drama and argument.

See the video here:

What fans said about Dabota, Sophia Momodu

Reactions have trailed the video of Dabota Lawson and Sophia Momodu fighting. Here are some of the comments below:

@yogienny reacted:

"Sophie’s voice alone came and stole the show and left Queen Dabota as Temu version of Faith Morey. I’m team I no Dey Stan nonsense trust me Big Soph."

@antysu1 commented:

"Dabota tell us what Sophia did to you cuz this anger towards Sophia is wild."

@pearlvhy shared:

"Why does she keep mentioning the boat though."

@ramzmay_official wrote:

"Team Sophie, Dabota already had Sophie in mind and didn't even give chance to know her

@chinenyeakusoba said:

"Fix your diamonds girl. This Sophie’s boat pained this dabota wella. Sophia the gamer changer"

@mirabbeauty_ stated:

"Dabota won cry o, e pain her reach her soul..it’s very glaring. And Sophia just Dey respond to her in her subtle voice like a classy act."

@mrs_ogyny reacted

"As a host, Dabota ruined her own event. She shouldn't have taken it that far with Sophia."

Iyabo Ojo speaks about Real Housewives of Lagos

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo made up her mind not to attend the Real Housewives of Lagos 2's reunion months after she fought with her co-star.

The actress and Laura Ikeja had a clash, during which Ikeji expressed that Ojo was going overboard with her attitude towards her.

Sharing a video of her outfit to an event, Ojo noted that her children, her lover, and the brands she works with convinced her about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng