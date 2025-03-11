VDM is not taking it lightly with Lege Miami and has decided to go the other route with the Yoruba actor

Recall that VDM and Lege Miami have been going at each other since the critic addressed the president through his son, Seyi Tinubu

Lege Miami refused to give the case a rest, and now VDM has dragged him through filth while digging up more dirt

VeryDarkBackMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, has always been strategic in his online battles.

The online critic always makes sure he has some information about those he entangles with online and uses it against them at some point in their exchange. Now, it's Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami's turn, and things are beginning to get ugly.

VDM, in a video that has now caught the attention of many, recalled a report from 2021, where Lege was allegedly accused of “forceful entry” on a teenager (16-year-old)

He stated that this was the main reason Lege left Nigeria and maintained that the actor had no moral standing to raise his voice against him in the media space. VDM also mentioned an issue with First Bank that involved Lege Miami but refused to speak further on the case.

The online critic stated that since the Yoruba actor and matchmaker has been itching to speak online, he should use the avenue to tell the public about what allegedly happened between him and the said minor.

VDM's revelation came after Lege trashed him and asked him to provide his father's JSS3 school certificate. Lege is yet to respond, and many online users now anticipate his next video.

Watch the video here:

Recall that it all started when VDM shared a video from China where he spoke amazingly about their infrastructure and how Nigeria can also get such levels of development with the right channels.

He called on the president's son, Seyi, to give him listening ears and speak to Tinubu on behalf of the youth, as he is the only one in such a position, adding that his father is old.

Lege got enraged and asked VDM to issue a public apology to Seyi Tinubu for being disrespectful towards him, with an 18-hour ultimatum.

Although the president recently addressed the youth, giving VDM a boastful edge, Lege still insisted that it had nothing to do with the audacious critic's initial video to the president.

