It may seem as though Lege Miami has taken the back seat in his online squabble with popular critic VeryDarkBlackMan

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor and matchmaker got dragged online after VDM exposed his alleged past

In a new video, Lege was seen addressing VDM in an unusual tone, as many wonders what may have happened behind-the-scenes

Social media users were amazed to see Lege Miami address his online rival VeryDarkMan in his recent live video.

The popular actor and matchmaker, who has been having a go at the audacious critic seemed to have mellowed down.

Lege sends a message to VDM on livestream. Credit: @legemiamii, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Recall that it all started when VDM shared a video from China where he spoke amazingly about their infrastructure and how Nigeria can also get such levels of development with the right channels.

He called on the president's son, Seyi, to give him listening ears and speak to Tinubu on behalf of the youth, as he is the only one in such a position, adding that his father is old. Lege got enraged and asked VDM to issue a public apology to Seyi Tinubu for being disrespectful towards him, with an 18-hour ultimatum.

Lege sobers up, mends fences with VDM. Credit: @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

In response to Lege, VDM shared a video that has now caught the attention of many, recalled a report from 2021, where Lege was allegedly accused of “forceful entry” on a teenager (16-year-old).

However, after Lege bragged online and called it fake news, a new video has surfaced where he calmly told VDM that he only had an issue with the way he addressed the president. He also told him to not mention 'his people' any more in his activism.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Lege addresses VDM

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@abujasugardaddy said:

"E no go fold ke😂 Werey when get cockroach full cupboard."

@nas070 said:

"@verydarkblackman VDM ...no mind ham e day use style to beg you 😂."

@osax_ice36 said:

"Waka jeje inside life 😂."

@mendykar_official said:

"A day will come you all will really see who vdm really is but until then, I laugh."

@youngovernor1 said:

"The fear of VDM is the beginning of wisdom, as VDM root small thing come out he calm down asap 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@donbreezytv101 said:

"Allegedly it's obvious that lege did what he was accused of niyen 😢 nawa o."

@iam_chriswhite said:

"Once he enter Lagos make dem arrest d mumu man😂😂😂."

@sunbim1 said:

"@verydarkblackman darling ,Lege is your brother. Please forgive him ,bah wahalar😂."

@iamcozzydee said:

"You know I'm your brother 😂😂😂 shey vdm resemble seyi tinubu for your eyes 😂😂,"

@damolablaq said:

"Bros me personally vex for your matter 😂🤨, we know understand anything, 😂, no worry you come for us you’re the scapegoat we come for you 😂, you’re still the scapegoat, rappist oshi 😂😂."

@mgbechinyereonye said:

"@comediandeeone see your mate!! Instead of you to use your platform to fight against injustice, and bad governance, 😂 I no say na those fraudsters and scammers dey edge you, cuz e never happened to you no mean say e no fit happen! Just dey collect your egunje dey go!! Evidence u no wan provide!! U don try many tactics just to bring him down😂😂 but VDM dey 10 times ahead of you. Keep trying ur luck 😂."

Portable fires back at VDM over feature

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable shared a video online where he addressed VDM's plan about wanting to feature him on his Mercy Chinwo's diss track.

In a video that is now trending online, the street act expressed his dissatisfaction with VDM's comment while dragging him online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng