Lege Miamii has reacted to a video that Verydarkman recorded about after President Tinubu tweeted about the Nigerian youths

The activist had called the attention of the president to the plight of the youths in Nigeria and asked his son to reach out to him

Fans shared their observation about the two videos, and they shared their take about Lege's reaction

Nollywood actor and matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miamii has reacted to the video made by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had dragged Seyi Tinubu and asked him to speak for the youths. He noted that his father was too old to do that.

VDM brags about achievement. Photo credi@legemiamii/@verydarkblackman/@asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

After the president tweeted about the action he has taken about the youths, VDM bragged that the president had listened to him and taken his advice.

However, Lege Miamii was not pleased with the TikToker's video. He also made a recording to blast Verydarkman. He claimed that the president was not referring to him in his tweet.

Lege issued as stern warning to VDM and asked him not to use scope to deceive people. He also called him a thief in the clip.

VDM advises President Tinubu's tweet

In his recording, the activist, who loves calling out celebrities, appreciated God that President Tinbu had listened to him.

VDM advices President Tinubu. Photo credit@legemiamii

Source: Instagram

He raised a few questions from the president and the committee he claimed to have set up to look into the issues affecting the youth.

VDM asked who the people in the committee were. He also asked how they planned to take care of the youths.

The controversial TikToker also asked if the committee had the development of the youths at heart.

VDM suggested that some youths should be taken to China. He explained that they should be made a sign an agreement that they would come back to Nigeria after learning in China.

He bragged about the level of development in the country and added that the president should give his words a thought.

See the video here:

What fans said about Lege's reaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of VDM and Lege Miamii. Here are some comments below:

@myfashionhouse_org shared:

"Lege u sha dey fear make dem no comot food 4 ur table."

@remi.xx0 wrote:

"If na you write this caption make I bend."

@iam_temmybellz stated:

"Lege don kill me. Egbon leave all these talks abeg. I still dey find husband from Trinidad and Tobago."

@basedonbelieveluxury reacted:

"Spit don cover my phone, Daddy mercy have mercy."

@rotimi_mulah commented:

"I like when someone can't speak English very well and they don't care."

Lege Miamii brags about Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Lege Miamii had bragged that he was a friend to the president's son, Seyi Tinubu.

He shared the new name fans should call him and his new friend. He also claimed that his friend was the incoming governor of Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng